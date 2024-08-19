Updated MLB Playoff Bracket after Yankees lose in painful fashion to Tigers in Little League Classic
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees have had their fair share of brutal losses throughout the season. But with how much parity there has been throughout the league, they have been able to stay near the top of the American League standings. Entering Sunday, the Yankees held a one-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. From the way this season has gone, the Yankees and Orioles will be neck-and-neck for the division title.
On Sunday, the Yankees watched their division lead disappear in brutal fashion. In the Little League Classic, the Yankees blew a 1-0 lead after yet another blown save by closer Clay Holmes. In the bottom of the 10th, the Yankees watched the Tigers pick up the 3-2 loss, highlighted by Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez double clutching on a throw to home plate, allowing Zach McKinstry to score on a single by Parker Meadows.
It's yet another tough loss for the Yankees, but how does this affect their playoff standings. Let's look at the MLB postseason bracket.
Updated MLB playoff bracket after Yankees lose Little League Classic
American League playoff bracket
The American League playoff standings are as follows:
- Baltimore Orioles (73-52)
- Cleveland Guardians (72-52)
- Houston Astros (67-56)
- New York Yankees (73-52)
- Minnesota Twins (70-54)
- Kansas City Royals (69-55)
With the Orioles holding the head-to-head tiebreaker by being 6-4 against the Yankees, they would earn the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye over their rivals. With that, the Yankees would fall down to the No. 4 seed and earn the top Wild Card spot. Now, let's look at the matchups.
Now, let's look at the bracket:
- 1. Baltimore Orioles (AL East winner) (first-round bye)
- 2. Cleveland Guardians (AL Central winner) first-round bye)
- 6. Kansas City Royals (AL Wild Card No. 3) vs. 3. Houston Astros (AL West winner)
- 5. Minnesota Twins (AL Wild Card No. 2) vs. 4. New York Yankees (AL Wild Card No. 1)
It would certainly be fitting to see the Yankees and the Minnesota Twins facing off agianst one another in the playoffs yet again. Well, everyone not named the Twins, who haven't had any luck against the Yankees in the postseason. The winner of this series would face the Orioles.
The Kansas City Royals, meanwhile, would face the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round. The winner of this series would face the Cleveland Guardians.
Updated National League playoff bracket after Aug. 18
The National League playoff standings are as follows after the Aug. 18 games:
- Philadelphia Phillies (73-51)
- Los Angeles Dodgers (73-52)
- Milwaukee Brewers (72-52)
- San Diego Padres (70-55)
- Arizona Diamondbacks (69-56)
- Atlanta Braves (66-58)
The Philadelphia Phillies would hold the No. 1 seed, albeit narrowly. As you can see, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers are all within one game behind them. That's how close things are in the National League. Even the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks could sneak up to the No. 1 seed if they are to overtake the Dodgers in the NL West.
Anyway, here is what the NL bracket would look like if the season ended today.
- 1. Philadelphia Phillies (NL East winner) (first-round bye)
- 2. Los Angeles Dodgers (NL West winner) (first-round bye)
- 6. Atlanta Braves (NL Wild Card No. 3) vs. No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers (NL Central winner)
- 5. Arizona Diamondbacks (NL Wild Card No. 2) vs. 4. San Diego Padres (NL Wild Card No. 1)
The Phillies and Dodgers would get first-round byes if the season ended today.
The Atlanta Braves, who are dealing with injury after injury after injury, would face the Brewers in the opening round, with the winner facing the Dodgers in the next round.
Perhaps the most enticing matchup would be the Diamondbacks facing the Padres in the Wild Card Round. The winners would face the Phillies in the next round.