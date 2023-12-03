Updated NFL Draft order after Week 13 games: Cardinals do Patriots a huge favor
The New England Patriots are now in position to draft Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, thanks to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13.
By Scott Rogust
The New England Patriots season just keeps getting worse as the weeks pass. The team that held a dynasty for the better part of two decades is now near the bottom of the NFL. For those who want to win, it's bad. For those Patriots fans who want the team to get another generational quarterback like they had with Tom Brady, they are in luck.
Despite playing the Los Angeles Chargers, who always find a new way to lose a game in crushing fashion and have one of the worst defenses in football, the Patriots put up zero points. On Sunday afternoon, New England lost 6-0 to Los Angeles. Not even naming Bailey Zappe as the starting quarterback over Mac Jones couldn't make much of a difference.
Not only that, but another notable outcome that affects the NFL Draft order is that the Arizona Cardinals picked up their third win of the season by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-10.
With that, the Patriots now hold the No. 2 pick as of this writing and are now in prime position to select one of Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, the two top quarterbacks in the draft and are viewed as the best in quite some time.
Let's look at the NFL Draft order after the Week 13 games.
Updated NFL Draft order after Week 13 games
This page will be updated through the conclusion of every Week 13 game.
The NFL Draft order comes courtesy of Tanktahon.
- Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers (1-11))
- New England Patriots (2-10)
- Arizona Cardinals (3-10)
- Washington Commanders (4-9)
- Chicago Bears (4-8)
- New York Jets (4-8)
- New York Giants (4-8)
- Tennessee Titans (4-8)
- New Orleans Saints (5-7)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)
- Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)
- Los Angeles Chargers (5-7)
- Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)
- Buffalo Bills (6-6)
- Denver Broncos (6-6)
- Seattle Seahawks (6-6)
- Los Angeles Rams (6-6)
- Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans (7-5)
- Atlanta Falcons (6-6)
- Green Bay Packers (6-6)
- Minnesota Vikings (6-6)
- Indianapolis Colts (7-5)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5)
- Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns (7-4))
- Kansas City Chiefs (8-4)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3)
- Dallas Cowboys (9-3)
- Detroit Lions (9-3)
- San Francisco 49ers (9-3)
- Baltimore Ravens (9-3)
- Miami Dolphins (9-3)
- Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)
If the Patriots continue to lose-out the rest of the way, they will hold the No. 2 pick at minimum. The Cardinals held the second-overall pick entering Week 13. But now, Arizona moves down one spot, and it eliminates the chance (at least right now) of a team trading up ahead of the Patriots to take a quarterback.
Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers lost their 11th game of the season with a 21-18 defeat by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reminder, the Panthers don't have the No. 1 pick. They traded it to the Chicago Bears to move up to No. 1 last year to draft Bryce Young. So, the Bears are in a position to draft one of Williams or Maye if they so choose.
The Washington Commanders are also a team to watch, as they have moved up significantly in the NFL Draft order following their 45-15 blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins. Quarterback Sam Howell has had his share of ups and downs. It will be up to the Commanders leadership to determine whether or not Howell can lead the team to wins in the future, especially in a division that contains the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.