Updated NFL Draft order after Week 14: Will Bears trade No. 1 pick?
After the Week 14 early slate, the Chicago Bears received plenty of help while also improving their own standing.
By Mark Powell
The NFL Draft is over four month away, but the order of teams is playing out in front of us. While the Chicago Bears keep winning on the field, the Carolina Panthers have done them plenty of favors thanks Bryce Young's poor play and a coaching staff that hasn't been able to turn things around. Despite firing Frank Reich, Carolina suffered a familiar result on Sunday -- a loss to the New Orleans Saints.
The Panthers do not own their No. 1 pick -- no, that belongs to the Bears thanks to last April's trade which netted Carolina their QB of the future. The Panthers are no trying to lose, they're just that bad. Meanwhile, the Bears could possibly have the No. 1 selection in back-to-back drafts, and be in position to trade that pick again as well.
The emergence of Justin Fields lately puts Ryan Poles in a tough position moving forward: Should the Bears trade Fields or, essentially, the top pick which will become Caleb Williams?
Updated NFL Draft order in Week 14
The NFL Draft order could change by the game, especially as losing teams do what they do best -- lose. Here is where things stand after the early slate.
- Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers (1-12))
- New England Patriots (3-11)
- Arizona Cardinals (3-10)
- Washington Commanders (4-9)
- New York Giants (4-8)
- Tennessee Titans (4-8)
- Chicago Bears (5-8)
- New York Jets (5-8)
- Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)
- Los Angeles Chargers (5-7)
- Atlanta Falcons (6-7)
- New Orleans Saints (6-7)
- Los Angeles Rams (6-7)
- Denver Broncos (6-6)
- Buffalo Bills (6-6)
- Seattle Seahawks (6-6)
- Arizona Cardinals via Houston Texans (7-6)
- Indianapolis Colts (7-6)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)
- Green Bay Packers (6-6)
- Minnesota Vikings (6-6)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)
- Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)
- Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns (8-5)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5)
- Kansas City Chiefs (8-4)
- Detroit Lions (9-4)
- Dallas Cowboys (9-3)
- Miami Dolphins (9-3)
- San Francisco 49ers (9-3)
- Baltimore Ravens (10-3)
- Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)
The Bears hold the ultimate trump card -- a No. 1 pick that isn't theirs. Should they trade it, they'll receive even more draft capital in the years to come. It's an enticing though, especially if they aren't sold on Williams.