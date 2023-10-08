Fansided

Updated NFL Draft order after Week 5 games

After Week 5, here is how the NFL Draft order is shaping up.

By Josh Wilson

2018 NFL Draft
2018 NFL Draft / Ronald Martinez/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The Chicago Bears finally proved they are an actual NFL team on Thursday night by taking down the Washington Commanders and notching their first win of the season. As such, only one winless team remains: The Carolina Panthers, who held the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after acquiring it from the Bears in an offseason trade. They surrender their pick to the Bears this year.

The early early slate in London between the Jaguars and Bills did not have major draft implications. Meanwhile, the 1 p.m. window had plenty, particularly for teams on the fringe and perhaps thinking about becoming deadline sellers. The Giants, Titans, and Patriots found themselves on the losing side.

We'll keep things updated here after the late slate and the two remaining primetime games this week as well. How the Broncos, Raiders, Jets, Vikings, and Bengals perform has massive implications for the draft order.

Here's how the draft order looks now.

Last updated at 4:15 p.m. Sunday

NFL Draft order

Notably, everything after 16 is dependent on who wins in the postseason.

  1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)
  2. Chicago Bears
  3. New England Patriots
  4. New York Giants
  5. Denver Broncos
  6. Las Vegas Raiders
  7. New York Jets
  8. Minnesota Vikings
  9. Cincinnati Bengals
  10. Arizona Cardinals
  11. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)
  12. Washington Commanders
  13. Tennessee Titans
  14. Green Bay Packers
  15. Los Angeles Chargers
  16. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
  17. Los Angeles Rams
  18. New Orleans Saints
  19. Atlanta Falcons
  20. Indianapolis Colts
  21. Buffalo Bills
  22. Baltimore Ravens
  23. Dallas Cowboys
  24. Seattle Seahawks
  25. Pittsburgh Steelers
  26. Jacksonville Jaguars
  27. Detroit Lions
  28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  29. Kansas City Chiefs
  30. Philadelphia Eagles
  31. Miami Marlins
  32. San Francisco 49ers

We're still just in Week 5 with plenty of time for this to change, but the Bears look well positioned for the future, if they can just hit on some of these high draft picks. They'll have a massive question in front of them if they draft No. 1 and No. 2 at quarterback.

dark. Next. NFL Draft: Best first-round draft pick in each slot in history. Best first-round draft pick in each NFL Draft slot in history

Home/NFL Draft