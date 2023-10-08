Updated NFL Draft order after Week 5 games
After Week 5, here is how the NFL Draft order is shaping up.
By Josh Wilson
The Chicago Bears finally proved they are an actual NFL team on Thursday night by taking down the Washington Commanders and notching their first win of the season. As such, only one winless team remains: The Carolina Panthers, who held the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after acquiring it from the Bears in an offseason trade. They surrender their pick to the Bears this year.
The early early slate in London between the Jaguars and Bills did not have major draft implications. Meanwhile, the 1 p.m. window had plenty, particularly for teams on the fringe and perhaps thinking about becoming deadline sellers. The Giants, Titans, and Patriots found themselves on the losing side.
We'll keep things updated here after the late slate and the two remaining primetime games this week as well. How the Broncos, Raiders, Jets, Vikings, and Bengals perform has massive implications for the draft order.
Here's how the draft order looks now.
Last updated at 4:15 p.m. Sunday
NFL Draft order
Notably, everything after 16 is dependent on who wins in the postseason.
- Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)
- Chicago Bears
- New England Patriots
- New York Giants
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
- Minnesota Vikings
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Arizona Cardinals
- Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)
- Washington Commanders
- Tennessee Titans
- Green Bay Packers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
- Los Angeles Rams
- New Orleans Saints
- Atlanta Falcons
- Indianapolis Colts
- Buffalo Bills
- Baltimore Ravens
- Dallas Cowboys
- Seattle Seahawks
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Detroit Lions
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Miami Marlins
- San Francisco 49ers
We're still just in Week 5 with plenty of time for this to change, but the Bears look well positioned for the future, if they can just hit on some of these high draft picks. They'll have a massive question in front of them if they draft No. 1 and No. 2 at quarterback.