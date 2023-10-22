Updated NFL Draft order after Week 7 games
Lets look at the updated 2024 NFL Draft order after the Week 7 games.
By Scott Rogust
Week 7 of the NFL season presented itself as a chance for teams to evaluate the rest of their season. Should they gear up and make some additions for a playoff push. Or, would it be best for the team to tear it down for the rest of the season to put themselves in better position in the NFL Draft to select difference makers? With the Oct. 31 trade deadline approaching closely, the clock if ticking for organizations to come to a decision.
There is only one winless team in the NFL, and that is the Carolina Panthers. They don't hold that pick due to trading it to the Chicago Bears to move up in last year's draft to select quarterback Bryce Young. But with the Panthers on the bye, no one will take away the No. 1 spot. So, that still belongs to the Bears.
There were some big results so far, such as the Bears earning their second win of the season with a 30-12 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Baltimore Ravens beating the Detroit Lions 38-6, and the New England Patriots upsetting the Buffalo Bills 29-25.
But what does the rest of the NFL Draft order look like? Let's look.
Here is the full NFL Draft order, courtesy of Tankathon.
- Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers (0-6))
- Arizona Cardinals (1-6)
- Chicago Bears (2-5)
- Denver Broncos (2-5)
- New York Giants (2-5)
- New England Patriots (2-5)
- Green Bay Packers (2-4)
- Los Angeles Chargers (2-4)
- Tennessee Titans (2-4)
- New Orleans Saints (3-4)
- Las Vegas Raiders (3-4)
- Minnesota Vikings (3-4)
- Indianapolis Colts (3-4)
- Washington Commanders (3-4)
- Los Angeles Rams (3-4)
- Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans (3-3))
- New York Jets (3-3)
- Cincinnati Bengals (3-3)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3)
- Atlanta Falcons (4-3)
- Buffalo Bills (4-3)
- Dallas Cowboys (4-2)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)
- Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns (4-2))
- Seattle Seahawks (4-2)
- San Francisco 49ers (5-2)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2)
- Baltimore Ravens (5-2)
- Detroit Tigers (5-2)
- Miami Dolphins (5-2)
- Kansas City Chiefs (6-1)
- Philadelphia Eagles (6-1)