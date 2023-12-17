Updated NFL Draft order: Bears are right where they need to be
The Chicago Bears lost a heartbreaker in Week 15. While playoffs may be out of the question, they are in good NFL Draft position.
By Scott Rogust
Entering Week 15 of this NFL season, there were 30 teams in playoff contention. Teams not named the New England Patriots or Carolina Panthers were still hypothetically in the running for a playoff spot, and had the chance to improve their odds. This week also carried some NFL Draft implications.
The Chicago Bears were among the 30 teams looking to remain in the playoff picture. Sitting at 5-8 on the year, the Bears faced off against the Joe Flacco-led Cleveland Browns. The Bears held a 17-7 lead entering the fourth quarter, only to watch the Browns come back to take a 20-17 lead late after two field goals by Dustin Hopkins and a touchdown pass from Flacco to Amari Cooper. With a matter of seconds remaining in regulation, Chicago quarterback Justin Fields threw a Hail Mary pass into the end zone. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney had the football in his hands, before bobbling it up into the air and into the hands of Cleveland safety D'Anthony Bell for the interception.
With that, the playoff chances for the Bears took a hit. But, they watch their pick remain at the No. 5 spot. Not to mention, they still hold the No. 1 spot with the Panthers' first-round pick, despite the fact they beat the Atlanta Falcons 9-7.
Let's take a look at the NFL Draft order after the Week 15 games.
Updated NFL Draft order after Week 15
The NFL Draft order comes courtesy of Tankathon.
- Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers (2-12)
- New England Patriots (3-11)
- Arizona Cardinals (3-11)
- Washington Commanders (4-10)
- Chicago Bears (5-9)
- New York Jets (5-9)
- New York Giants (5-9)
- Los Angeles Chargers (5-9)
- Tennessee Titans (5-9)
- Atlanta Falcons (6-8)
- Green Bay Packers (6-8)
- Las Vegas Raiders (6-8)
- Seattle Seahawks (6-7)
- New Orleans Saints (7-7)
- Denver Broncos (7-7)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7)
- Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans (8-6))
- Buffalo Bills (8-6)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)
- Minnesota Vikings (7-7)
- Los Angeles Rams (7-7)
- Indianapolis Colts (8-6)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6)
- Cincinnati Bengals (8-6)
- Kansas City Chiefs (9-5)
- Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns (9-5))
- Dallas Cowboys (10-4)
- Detroit Lions (10-4)
- Miami Dolphins (10-4)
- Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)
- San Francisco 49ers (11-3)
- Baltimore Ravens (11-3)
The Panthers were trailing 7-6 in the fourth quarter. With the Falcons driving downfield, the Panthers picked off a pass from quarterback Desmond Ridder. From there, Carolina orchestrated a 17-play, 90-yard drive, resulting in Eddy Pineiro kicking a 23-yard, game-winning field goal.
As for the New England Patriots, they still maintain the second-overall spot in the NFL Draft order following their 27-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The New York Jets, Giants, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Commanders all maintained Top 10 picks with losses in Week 15.