Updated NFL draft order after Week 3 games
Here is what the 2024 NFL Draft order looks like after the conclusion of all Week 3 games.
By Scott Rogust
The 2023 NFL season is in its third week, but it's never too early to think about the future. For some fans, they see Super Bowl aspirations. For others, they are looking towards the future, as they feel their favorite team won't be anywhere near playoff contention. For the latter fanbase, they are looking towards the 2024 NFL Draft.
When it comes to the prospect pool, it is pretty stacked, especially at quarterback. But the No. 1 prospect and quarterback in the entire class is Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans. Williams is an incredible playmaker who won the Heisman Trophy last year and is in contention to win the award again this season. While some may scoff at the comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes from draft analysts, he is the real deal.
There are other prospects that could go high in the NFL Draft, such as Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.
So, what does the NFL Draft order look like in Week 3? We have you covered.
The draft order comes courtesy of Tankathon.
This draft order will be updated once each Week 3 game reaches its conclusion.
- Chicago Bears (0-3
- Denver Broncos (0-3)
- Minnesota Vikings (0-3)
- Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers) (0-3)
- Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)
- Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans) (1-2)
- Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)
- Tennessee Titans (1-2)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2)
- New York Jets (1-2)
- New England Patriots (1-2)
- Arizona Cardinals (1-2)
- New York Giants (1-2)
- Las Vegas Raiders (1-1)
- Los Angeles Rams (1-1)
- Green Bay Packers (2-1)
- New Orleans Saints (2-1)
- Dallas Cowboys (2-1)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1)
- Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns) (2-1)
- Atlanta Falcons (2-1)
- Buffalo Bills (2-1)
- Washington Commanders (2-1)
- Seattle Seahawks (2-1)
- Detroit Lions (2-1)
- Indianapolis Colts (2-1)
- Baltimore Ravens (2-1)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)
- Kansas City Chiefs (2-1)
- Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)
- Miami Dolphins (3-0)
- San Francisco 49ers (3-0)
So far in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, the frontrunners are the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. The Broncos have Russell Wilson at quarterback, who was signed to a five-year, $242.59 million contract extension last season. Meanwhile, the Vikings have Kirk Cousins, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. The Broncos were blown out 70-20 by the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Vikings lost 28-24 to the Los Angeles Chargers in a nail-biter, ending with Cousins throwing an interception in the closing seconds.
The only other winless teams to emerge from the late afternoon slate of games on Sunday are the Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears.
Chicago was embarrassed by the Kansas City Chiefs 41-10. Meanwhile, the Panthers lost 37-27 to the Seattle Seahawks. With that, the Bears now have two picks in the top four, as the Panthers traded their 2024 first-round pick to them to move up to the No. 1 overall spot to select Bryce Young.
The Bengals play on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals shocked the world and picked up their first win of the season, defeating the heavily favored Dallas Cowboys 28-16.
Yes, it's incredibly early in the 2023 regular season, but for NFL Draft fans, it's never a bad time to check out the draft order.