Updated NFL Draft order after Week 3: Where Quinn Ewers, Carson Beck and Shedeur Sanders fall
By Simon Shortt
Week 3 of the NFL season just wrapped up with a Monday Night Football doubleheader. As a result of Monday night the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars join the Tennessee Titans as the only winless teams in the NFL. It has been a quick rise to, and fall from grace for the Bengals and Jaguars these last couple of seasons. Both teams drafted their franchise quarterback in 2020 and 2021, respectively and both teams won their division in 2022. But neither team even made the playoffs last year, and now they both sit at the bottom of the standings early in 2024.
They join the Titans who are trying to determine if they have a franchise quarterback or just a jackpot meme generator.
Let's go ahead and take a look at the entire first round draft order as it stands today.
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 3 of the NFL season
The latest NFL Draft order is delivered courtesy of Tankathon.
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Indianapolis Colts
- New England Patriots
- Cleveland Browns
- Miami Dolphins
- Carolina Panthers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Chicago Bears
- New York Giants
- Baltimore Ravens
- Denver Broncos
- Los Angeles Rams
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers
- Atlanta Falcons
- Green Bay Packers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Washington Commanders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Jets
- Detroit Lions
- Houston Texans
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Buffalo Bills
- Seattle Seahawks
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Minnesota Vikings
Obviously, the draft order isn't going to look like this by October, let alone April's draft. But just as a thought exercise the first thing that stands out is the quarterback-needy teams. Aside from the Cleveland Browns every team in the top-10 had either drafted a first or second-round QB or given a big extension to one in the last two seasons. Should the Titans decide they want to give Will Levis another shot, a trade would almost certainly have to happen to get a quarterback in the top 5.
The question is should the Titans give Levis another shot? The discourse around the quarterback position is as hot as ever led by Tom Brady's various comments since his retirement. And the struggles of some of these young quarterbacks this year just add to that flame. Ownership in Tennessee backed Levis enough to move on from former Head Coach Mike Vrabel. But if Levis is really bad the organization might look to pivot quickly because of the veteran investments they've made on the roster.
In what, as of now, is not believed to be a particularly strong quarterback class, let's say the Titans opt to give Levis another try. The Cleveland Browns at six, the Carolina Panthers at eight, and the New York Giants at 11 would be viable quarterback spots. Maybe Carolina wouldn't rush to get back into the rookie QB market - although with that ownership who knows?
Then there's the Las Vegas Raiders at 19. There has already been a question on whether Gardner Minshew would be benched after Aidan O'Connell got some playing time in Sunday's loss to Carolina. 19 for me at this point would be an optimal place to take QB3 in the draft, but we know quarterbacks usually get pushed up.
Since we are the furthest from the draft we can get for this article, let's say cooler heads prevail. The Titans give Levis another year. The Panthers take a break from the rookie quarterback road and stick with Andy Dalton or another bridge player. My quarterback teams are the Browns, Giants, and Raiders. If you want to get frisky let's say the Giants trade up into the top-5 to jump the Browns for Georgia's Carson Beck. I like Beck's blend of size and athleticism. Hopefully, that doesn't give Giants fans Daniel Jones flashbacks. The Giants can move on from Jones and his contract after this year.
We'll send the Browns Shedeur Sanders from Colorado. Sanders is the most accurate quarterback at this point in the process for me, but he might wish he had joined the Browns offensive line two years ago. And as for Deshaun Watson — it's almost impossible to move on from him financially. But his play isn't viable moving forward while Cleveland has an elite defense. Getting the best talent on the cheapest contract possible is the best move for the franchise.
And finally, Quinn Ewers goes to the Raiders and we'll say they move up a bit to get him somewhere in the top 14. Ewers was very highly recruited out of high school and has a ton of natural arm talent. He hasn't taken the leap in college you would expect, but his toughness would blend well with Head Coach Antonio Pierce's, and there's potential there for him still.
Looking outside of the quarterbacks the strength of this class is in the trenches and at cornerback. Depending on who moves back in my trade scenario the Jaguars, Bengals, and New England Patriots would probably look to upgrade their offensive line with a top-5 pick. While the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts would look to add some youth to their defenses.