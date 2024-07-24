Updated NL Rookie of the Year rankings after Masyn Winn’s Cardinals hand Paul Skenes first loss
By Curt Bishop
Paul Skenes turned in yet another dominant performance on Tuesday night with the St. Louis Cardinals in town. However, the Pittsburgh Pirates' bats couldn't pick him up. He lasted 8.2 innings and allowed two runs, only to take the hard-luck loss, which was the first of his career.
He's been the heavy favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award since his arrival in the big leagues back in June, and he's certainly earned the right to be in the conversation with the way he has started his career.
DraftKings shows the odds for each Rookie of the Year candidate, and despite a tough loss to Masyn Winn and the Cardinals, Skenes is still the favorite at -2000 odds.
Updated NL ROY rankings after Paul Skenes' first career loss
Skenes has a pretty commanding lead on DraftKings' list. Second on the list is San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill. He sits at +1000 odds. Joey Ortiz and Shota Imanaga are tied for third at +2200.
Winn, who helped the Cardinals defeat Skenes mostly on the defensive end on Tuesday night, is a longshot to win the award, at least according to the odds. He's seventh on the list with +3500 odds. He's behind other rookies such as Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch, Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Gavin Stone.
Skenes also isn't the only member of the Pirates to appear on this list. Right behind Winn at +5000 odds is right-hander Jared Jones, though the 22-year-old is currently on the injured list trying to recover from a right lat strain. He went on the IL back on July 4.
But as now, there hasn't been that much change. Skenes still is the heavy favorite to win the award. He got a chance to start the All-Star Game for the National League side and even after his hard-luck loss on Tuesday night, the right-hander owns an ERA of 1.93 and has struck out 97 batters in his 12 starts.
Winn is certainly a contender, but he'll be hard pressed to become the favorite over Skenes with the way the right-hander has pitched.