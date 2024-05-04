Updated Padres batting order after Luis Arraez trade
The Miami Marlins are ready to melt down their roster after a horrendous opening month, and the San Diego Padres were happy to take advantage.
By Kinnu Singh
The Miami Marlins are ready to melt down their roster after a horrendous opening month. The Marlins' 9-24 record is the third-worst record in the majors. It's a disappointing decline from their 2023 campaign that culminated in a postseason appearance. The San Diego Padres are more than happy to take advantage, however.
The Padres are acquiring second baseman Luis Arraez from the Marlins in exchange for reliever Woo-Suk Go and prospects Dillon Head, Jakob Marsee, and Nathan Martorella, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Here's a look at the Padres' batting order after the trade.
San Diego Padres projected batting order
Arraez provides the Padres with one of the best left-handed sluggers in the league. It was something that San Diego has been sorely missing ever since Juan Soto was traded to the New York Yankees in December. The Padres have a 16-18 record and trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by 4.5 games in the National League West standings.
- DH — Luis Arraez
- LF — Jurickson Profar
- RF — Fernando Tatis Jr.
- 1B — Jake Cronenworth
- 3B — Manny Machado
- 2B — Xander Bogaerts
- CF — Jackson Merrill
- C — Luis Campusano
- SS — Ha-Seong Kim
Arraez was an All-Star and a batting champion in each of the past two seasons, and he is under contract through 2025. The 27-year-old is batting .299 with a .719 OPS through 33 games this season. He has started every game at second base but has experience at first base as well. Veteran shortstop Xander Bogaerts has been the starting second baseman for the Padres since spring training.
Arraez will start games as the Padres' designated hitter, although Cronenworth, Bogaerts, and Machado could rotate into that role.
Head was rated as the Padres' No. 6 overall prospect. Marsee was the No. 9 and Martorella was No. 13. Go, who pitched in South Korea the past seven seasons, had a 4.38 ERA in 12⅓ innings at Double-A San Antonio.