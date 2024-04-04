Updated Patriots-49ers trade package for Brandon Aiyuk after Stefon Diggs trade
The math doesn't quite math, but somebody will have to pay Brandon Aiyuk what he is worth first.
By John Buhler
With Stefon Diggs going from the Buffalo Bills to the Houston Texans in a blockbuster trade ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, what if he isn't the only star receiver dealt before the end of the month? While it could be resolved with a new contract, Brandon Aiyuk feels he is grossly underpaid, and he is, for what he does in the San Francisco 49ers offense. Could he be a fit with the New England Patriots?
It may not be as acrimonious as what it was before Deebo Samuel got paid, but it hasn't always been smooth sailing for wide receivers who have to negotiate deals with John Lynch. He is a hall of fame safety, so I get it. What I don't get is why Aiyuk and the 49ers cannot make it work with a Super Bowl right there in front of them. If he wants to get paid, then he might have to go to those putrid Patriots.
Here is a trade that could be made to get Aiyuk onto a new team, one who could actually pay him.
The math doesn't work out quite right over on Over The Cap. However, I am assuming Aiyuk's APY will go from $3 million and change to closer to $20 million on deal with the Patriots after he is traded over. Any deal involving getting Aiyuk to New England should be centered around their No. 34 overall pick in the second round. Since San Francisco will want more, how about give them safety Kyle Dugger?
Dugger has been placed on the trading block. With his nearly $14 million APY, the dollars make sense.
Brandon Aiyuk to New England Patriots will require immediate payday
If the Patriots get a No. 1 wide receiver in a trade, it probably indicates that they will be going quarterback at No. 3 over Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr., if they decide to stay put. Conversely, I think there is a real chance the Patriots trade back from No. 3, especially if they were to acquire Aiyuk in a trade for the 49ers. It would be even more pressing to do so if they did not send Dugger to them.
If the Patriots were to trade back from No. 3 to say, No. 11 in a deal with the Minnesota Vikings, they should be able to recoup that second-round pick they had to give up to the 49ers for doing business with them. New England would then be able to use whatever draft capital they get from a team like the Vikings to replenish their roster that isn't ready to compete yet. They might not draft a quarterback...
Yes, I think it is very possible that we see a Jacoby Brissett year under center. This could best position the Patriots to be at the very top of next year's draft board. They would have their choice between the likes of Carson Beck, Quinn Ewers and Shedeur Sanders, without having to worry about who the Washington Commanders elect to draft between the trio of Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy.
Any package involving getting Aiyuk to New England will have to be centered around the No. 34 pick.