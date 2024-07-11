Uruguay players fight Colombia fans in stands after Copa America loss
Wednesday night's Copa America semifinal between Colombia and Uruguay turned ugly as players and fans clashed in the stands.
Colombia bested Uruguay, 1-0, despite a red card putting them down a man just before halftime. After the final whistle, there was pushing and shoving between players and staff on the field.
Tempers were high and the frustration of the Uruguayans was palpable. It was unfortunate but not unexpected to see things get testy.
It didn't end there. The tensions spilled into the stands where Uruguayan players and Colombian fans clashed.
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez went full on Ron Artest in the middle of Copa America fracas
Uruguayan players like Darwin Nunez and Ronald Araujo were spotted at the center of the fighting.
It's not clear what sparked the violence. Immediately after the game, Nunez seemed calm enough, hugging his Liverpool teammate Luis Diaz of Colombia.
Obviously, something changed, setting off Nunez and others in the Uruguayan camp. Not that it changes anything. There is nothing that could have been said or done that would justify fighting fans.
Any Liverpool fan will tell you Nunez is a passionate guy. The line between being passionate and throwing punches is pretty clear though.
UPDATE: According to Uruguyan center back Jose Maria Gimenez, the players entered the stands to defend their families, who were being threatened by Colombian fans.
That doesn't excuse throwing punches at fans but it does explain the intense scenes and calls the security plan in Charlotte into question.
CONMEBOL, the governing body of Copa America and both Uruguay and Colombia soccer, will certainly have a look at what went down on Wednesday night. Any players caught fighting fans on camera are sure to be disciplined.
Colombia's Jefferson Lerma opened the scoring with an assist from James Rodriguez in the 39th minute. Just a few minutes later, Daniel Munoz picked up a second yellow card for striking an Uruguyan player. The Colombians had to play a man down for the rest of the match because of it.
Despite the disadvantage, Colombia managed to hold onto their lead. Uruguay had 11 total shots but only two of them were on target.
Colombia will face Argentina in the Copa America Final on Sunday.