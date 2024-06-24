Uruguay vs. Bolivia: Copa América TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Uruguay had a great start to their Copa America campaign as they defeated Bolivia 3-1. Maximiliano Araujo, Darwin Nunez and Matias Vina all got on the scoresheet. Nunez who was sporting a new braided hairstyle has now scored 12 goals in 24 matches for Uruguay. However, his record for Liverpool is not yet so prolific as in all competitions for the Reds he has managed just 33 goals in 96 games.
Vina did not just score but he also set up Araujo's finish. It was Vina's first goal for Uruguay but the left-back now also has four assists in 37 games for his country. He plays his club soccer in Brazil with Flamense where so far this season he has managed one goal and two assists in 16 games in all competitions.
Araujo now has two goals and six assists in just nine games for Uruguay, very impressive stats for the Toluca winger.
Marcelo Bielsa's side look like a force and they will be expected to defeat Bolivia heavily again this week before they take on the USMNT. Bolivia lost 2-0 to the Stars and Stripes in their first group game of this year's competition.
Uruguay lineup predictions
- Sergio Rochet
- Matias Vina
- Ronald Araujo
- Mathias Olivera
- Nahitan Nandez
- Giorgian de Arrascaeta
- Manuel Ugarte
- Federico Valverde
- Facundo Pellistri
- Maximiliano Araujo
- Darwin Nunez
Bolivia lineup predictions
- Guillermo Viscarra
- Jesus Sagredo
- Luis Haquin
- Jose Sagredo
- Diego Daniel Medina Roman
- Hector Cuellar
- Fernando Saucedo
- Gabriel Villamil
- Roberto Fernandez
- Miguelito
- Bruno Miranda
How to watch Uruguay vs. Bolivia in Copa America
- Date: Thursday, Jun. 27
- Start Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Location: New Jersey, United States
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- TV info: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this Copa America match on FOX on Friday from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Those looking for a live stream can tune in via Fubo, which offers a free trial for new users.