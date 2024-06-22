Uruguay vs. Panama: Copa América TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Uruguay go into their first Copa America match in good form having defeated Mexico 4-0 in a friendly in their last game. Darwin Nunez scored a hat-trick against the Mexicans and he has now scored 11 goals with three assists in 23 games for his country. He is yet to live up to expectations for Liverpool but will be key to Uruguay's attack this summer. Facundo Pellistri got their other goal against El Tri.
La Celeste have a dangerous attack which still includes Luis Suarez of Inter Miami. Suarez may be 37 years old but he has still managed 12 goals and five assists in 16 MLS games this year.
The Uruguayans are now managed by Marcelo Bielsa. He guided Argentina to the final of Copa America in 2004 but they lost to Brazil on penalties in Peru. The manager's biggest achievement recently was getting Leeds United promoted to the Premier League as he won the Championship with them during the 2019/20 season. He is known for his obsessive preparation for matches and developing a side with immense work rate.
They will be expected to beat Panama — who lost to Paraguay 1-0 in their last game while also losing captain Anibal Godoy to injuy — and follow this up with a victory over Bolivia. Uruguay will then face the USMNT in a mouthwatering showdown.
Uruguay lineup predictions
Position
Number
Name
GK
1
Sergio Rochet
RB
8
Nahitan Nandez
CB
2
Jose Maria Gimenez
CB
16
Mathias Olivera
LB
24
Lucas Olaza
CM
6
Rodrigo Bentancur
CM
5
Manuel Ugarte
FW
11
Facundo Pellistri
FW
18
Brian Rodriguez
FW
20
Maximiliano Araujo
FW
19
Darwin Nunez
Panama lineup predictions
Position
Number
Player
GK
22
Orlando Mosquera
LWB
15
Eric Davis
CB
25
Roderick Miller
CB
3
Jose Cordoba
CB
16
Carlos Harvey
RWB
23
Michael Murillo
CM
6
Christian Martinez
CM
5
Abidel Ayarza
FW
11
Ismael Diaz
FW
10
Edgar Barcenas
FW
17
Jose Fajardo Nelson
How to watch Uruguay vs. Panama in Copa America
- Date: Sunday, Jun. 23
- Start Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Miami Gardens, United States
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV info: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this Copa America match on FOX on Sunday from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Those looking for a live stream can tune in via Fubo, which offers a free trial for new users.