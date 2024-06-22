Fansided

Uruguay vs. Panama: Copa América TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview

Here's everything you need to know to watch Uruguay against Panama in Copa América this weekend.

By Robert Wheeler

Argentina v Uruguay - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier
Argentina v Uruguay - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier / Rodrigo Valle/GettyImages
Uruguay go into their first Copa America match in good form having defeated Mexico 4-0 in a friendly in their last game. Darwin Nunez scored a hat-trick against the Mexicans and he has now scored 11 goals with three assists in 23 games for his country. He is yet to live up to expectations for Liverpool but will be key to Uruguay's attack this summer. Facundo Pellistri got their other goal against El Tri.

La Celeste have a dangerous attack which still includes Luis Suarez of Inter Miami. Suarez may be 37 years old but he has still managed 12 goals and five assists in 16 MLS games this year.

The Uruguayans are now managed by Marcelo Bielsa. He guided Argentina to the final of Copa America in 2004 but they lost to Brazil on penalties in Peru. The manager's biggest achievement recently was getting Leeds United promoted to the Premier League as he won the Championship with them during the 2019/20 season. He is known for his obsessive preparation for matches and developing a side with immense work rate.

They will be expected to beat Panama — who lost to Paraguay 1-0 in their last game while also losing captain Anibal Godoy to injuy — and follow this up with a victory over Bolivia. Uruguay will then face the USMNT in a mouthwatering showdown.

Uruguay lineup predictions

Position

Number

Name

GK

1

Sergio Rochet

RB

8

Nahitan Nandez

CB

2

Jose Maria Gimenez

CB

16

Mathias Olivera

LB

24

Lucas Olaza

CM

6

Rodrigo Bentancur

CM

5

Manuel Ugarte

FW

11

Facundo Pellistri

FW

18

Brian Rodriguez

FW

20

Maximiliano Araujo

FW

19

Darwin Nunez

Panama lineup predictions

Position

Number

Player

GK

22

Orlando Mosquera

LWB

15

Eric Davis

CB

25

Roderick Miller

CB

3

Jose Cordoba

CB

16

Carlos Harvey

RWB

23

Michael Murillo

CM

6

Christian Martinez

CM

5

Abidel Ayarza

FW

11

Ismael Diaz

FW

10

Edgar Barcenas

FW

17

Jose Fajardo Nelson

How to watch Uruguay vs. Panama in Copa America

  • Date: Sunday, Jun. 23
  • Start Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Miami Gardens, United States
  • Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
  • TV info: FOX
  • Live Stream: Fubo

Fans can watch this Copa America match on FOX on Sunday from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Those looking for a live stream can tune in via Fubo, which offers a free trial for new users.

