3 U.S. gymnasts who increased their chances for Paris Olympics berth at Core Hydration Classic
By Marci Rubin
The 2024 Core Hydration Classic was the first of three key tests for elite gymnasts leading up to the 2024 Summer Olympics, which will take place in Paris. Many hopefuls took the floor to show where they were at in their training. This meet was a tune-up ahead of the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Championships and the U.S. Olympic Trials. Gymnasts aimed to show that they’re getting close to ready for Paris but not at 100% yet. It’s all about peaking at the right time.
While some gymnasts sparkled, others had a difficult night. 2012 Olympic all-around champion Gabby Douglas struggled on the uneven bars before pulling out of the rest of the competition. Her chances of making the Olympic team are uncertain. 2024 NCAA team champion and 2022 national all-around champion Konnor McClain suffered an Achilles tear during floor exercise warm-ups. This devastating injury ends McClain’s hopes for the 2024 Olympics.
Some gymnasts proved why they’re frontrunners to make the team, while others emerged as serious candidates. It’s no secret that Simone Biles is considered a lock for the Olympic team. Shilese Jones is about as close as can be to a sure bet, too. Biles and Jones placed 1-2 in the competition. Several veterans and many young newcomers also seek a place on the team. See the full results of the Classic here.
Only five women will go to Paris for USA Gymnastics. Here are three U.S. gymnasts who increased their chances for making the women’s Olympic gymnastics team with their standout performances at the Core Hydration Classic.
3. Jade Carey
The reigning Olympic floor exercise champion, Jade Carey, had a brilliant night at the Classic. She is currently a member of the gymnastics team at Oregon State and chose to continue participating in NCAA gymnastics while pursuing her second Olympic berth. She won a silver medal in the all-around at the NCAA championships this year. Carey has seven World Championship medals. An up-and-down year in 2023 left uncertainty surrounding Carey's hopes for a second Olympics.
At the Classic, Carey placed fourth in the all-around with a 54.400 She scored 14.300 on vault, 12.850 on uneven bars, 13.450 on balance beam, and 13.800 on floor exercise. Carey had a fall during her bars routine. She could have challenged for third place with a clean bars set. Despite the fall, Carey still showed she's a serious contender for the Olympic team.
Carey’s best events are floor and vault. In order to make the Olympic team, Carey will need to continue showing readiness on these apparatuses. She can improve her Cheng vault from where it was in the Classic by cleaning up her form. If she can do that and show consistency on the other events, Carey will be in control of her own Olympic destiny.
2. Suni Lee
2020 Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee soared at the Classic. Lee spent two seasons at Auburn University before announcing the end of her NCAA career amid kidney issues. Her participation in 2023 elite gymnastics showed that while she was not at her best, she was able to persevere. Coming off a year riddled with health challenges, Lee proved she’s back and as good as ever in 2024.
While she only competed in three events at the Classic: floor, beam, and vault, Lee looked strong and steady. She scored 13.150 on vault, 14.600 on beam, and 13.000 on floor. Lee won the beam title among the field of talented athletes. Her strong performance built confidence for the important competitions ahead.
Lee is eligible to petition to compete in the all-around at the Championships. She has shown readiness on beam, one of her best events. Considering uneven bars is her strongest event, where she won a bronze medal in Tokyo, Lee will need to show her readiness on bars to punch a ticket to Paris. The Core Hydration Classic was a good start for Lee. Now she will seek to build on that successful performance in the U.S. Championships.
1. Jordan Chiles
2020 Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles proved she’s ready to fight for a place on her second Olympic team. Chiles participated at the 2022 World Championships, where she won a team gold and individual silvers on vault and floor. She became a UCLA Bruin in 2022, then stepped away from the NCAA scene after two successful seasons in order to focus on elite training over the past year. After missing out on the 2023 World Championships due to a down year, she fought hard to put her name back in the conversation for the Olympics.
Chiles placed third in the all-around at the Core Hydration Classic with a score of 55.450 behind Biles and Jones. She scored 14.100 on vault, 14.300 on bars, 13.700 on beam, and 13.350 on floor. Placing top 3 in the all-around is a huge feat. Chiles tied Trinity Thomas with the third-highest score on the uneven bars.
Do not underestimate Jordan Chiles. Before the Classic, many other names in the mix might have come up before her. Chiles is a serious contender. Her strengths are vault and floor, but she can be counted on in any event. Placing top 3 again at the U.S. Championships and/or Olympic Trials would go a long way to show Chiles’ consistency and prove her worth to the team.
The road to Paris continues with the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Championships from May 30 to June 2, with both the men’s and women’s competitions.