U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials: Shane Wiskus cannot be overlooked after Night 1 surge
By Marci Rubin
Shane Wiskus showed up to the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials — Gymnastics ready to push his name back into the conversation. Wiskus is the definition of a solid all-arounder. He placed third in the all-around at the Olympic Trials in 2021 after both days of competition and contributed to the U.S. men's fifth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics.
Now, Wiskus is back for his second Olympic Trials, looking for a ticket to Paris. Hailing from Minnesota, he's thrilled to perform for a hometown crowd at Target Center in Minneapolis. On Night 1 of the trials, Wiskus showed that he’s determined not to be overlooked.
Shane Wiskus in serious Olympic contention after strong Night 1 at Olympic Trials
The journey to make another Olympic team hasn’t been a smooth ride for Wiskus. After the Tokyo Olympics, he was an alternate for the 2022 World Championships team. He placed eighth in the all-around at the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships. Wiskus performed well at the 2024 Pan American Championships to qualify for the Pan American Games, but he withdrew from the team due to injury and considered retirement.
The 25-year-old decided to persist and make a run for the Paris Olympics, pushing off retirement a bit longer. Wiskus came roaring back in February 2024 with a second-place finish in the all-around at the Winter Cup, followed by fifth-place in the all-around at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships a month ago. USA Gymnastics has a powerful field of talent, though, and Wiskus’s name had not been among those favored to make the 2024 Olympic team. That changed on Thursday night, the first night of the men’s competition at the Olympic Trials.
After Night 1 of the Olympic Trials, Wiskus is in third in the all-around out of twenty gymnasts with an 84.3. He put up a top-five score on five out of six apparatus. Parallel bars were the only place Wiskus was not among the top five scores, an event where he is a two-time NCAA champion. He tied for third on floor exercise.
For Wiskus to have the best chance to make the Olympic team, it’s crucial he holds onto third place in the all-around. There’s a good chance the team will consist of the top three all-arounders and then two gymnasts whose strongest events align with the remaining areas of need. Compared to other athletes who have specialties, Wiskus isn’t really strong enough on a single event or two events that could put him onto the team without being a top all-arounder. His consistency in the all-around is what could punch a ticket to Paris.
Preparing for the Olympics is all about peaking at the right time — for the Olympic Trials and Olympic Games. Wiskus is doing just that. He looked strong at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships and looked even stronger at the Olympic Trials. He looks ready for Paris. Other top gymnasts in the Olympic conversation, such as Khoi Young, faltered on Thursday night, opening the door for Wiskus.
With a retirement decision looming, Saturday could be Wiskus’s last competition. He’s making it tough to leave him behind. Regardless of the outcome, when the team announcement is made, Wiskus will know he did everything he could to make the Olympic team. His message on Night 1 was clear: do not count Shane Wiskus out.