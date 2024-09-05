Emirates is not only a sponsor at the U.S. Open but also launching ‘Force for Good’ program during finals weekend
In partnership with the United States Tennis Association (USTA), Emirates — the official Airline of the U.S. Open — is looking to build on its sponsorship of grand slam tennis. In its 13th year as a sponsor of the American grand slam, Emirates will launch a program designed to make an impact to local communities through the country.
The first step in the U.S. project will be unveiled right in New York, with the refurbishment of three courts at Brooklyn’s De Hostos Playground to be revealed on the day of the women’s final, on Sept 7 — a great day to celebrate tennis. The De Hostos Playground is the tennis home for the Kings County Tennis League, one of the USTA Foundation’s 250-plus National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) chapters nationwide. The NJTL program is an incredibly robust network that ensures low-cost and free access to tennis training throughout the U.S. Having a sponsor to fix the tennis courts these leagues play on sounds like a match made in heaven.
Kings County Tennis League provides opportunities for thousands of Brooklyn’s tennis youth. Considering that Frances Tiafoe (into his second U.S. Open semifinal) and the Williams sisters overcame inspiring adversity to become the world class champions they are, providing greater accessibility to tennis is important to finding the next American tennis talent.
“This is our 13th year of partnering with the USTA and we are especially proud to be celebrating our renewed commitment to the prestigious event by introducing a new community initiative that will touch the lives of youth in communities throughout the US,” said Boutros Boutros, Emirates’ Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand, in a press release about the “Force for Good” community program.
“The refurbishment of tennis courts and support of training programs is a meaningful way to inspire young tennis lovers and future stars and we are glad to be playing a role in nurturing talent amongst the youth. We look forward to the unveiling of the first three refurbished courts in Brooklyn in New York where our US operations began 20 years ago.”
The Brooklyn unveiling is just the beginning, with plans to expand the initiative over several years and to impact greater numbers of under-resourced youth and their families with better tennis accessibility and education. Through its partnership with the USTA Foundation, donations from Emirates will go towards the renovation of courts across America, including underserved parks, schools and community centers.
"Emirates has been a bedrock partner of the US Open for the last 12 years, and we're thrilled to have our partnership continue in ways that will have a profound impact on the sport and in communities across the country,” said Kirsten Corio, Chief Commercial Officer, USTA. “We're incredibly proud to have been the first Grand Slam event Emirates partnered with back in 2012, and having seen our partnership grow to elevate the US Open experience in so many new and exciting ways over the years has been especially gratifying. Now being able to positively change the lives of youth across America, in partnership with the USTA Foundation and NJTL network, is an inspiring next step in our upward trajectory."
Emirates has clearly been growing its investment in the game. The U.S. Open was the first major the airline sponsored, but now supports all four slams as well as 60 other tournaments, in collaboration with the ATP, including several Masters 1000’s. They’ve also provided plenty of fan experiences for tennis lovers at the U.S. Open that include:
- Fan favorite post-match Emirates Ball Flight where cabin crew come onto the court in those famous uniforms, have the players sign the balls and hit them into the stands
- Sponsorship of Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day
- Emirates Day at the Open with free swag
- For those flying somewhere else, free Live TV airing of the U.S. Open matches
- And if you’re either lucky or a celebrity, they also unveiled a new state-of-the-art 1,358-square-foot luxury hospitality suite designed to duplicate the First Class Emirates experience. And it comes with servings of caviar and champagne during the finals, which is apparently what you get when you fly First Class on this airline (I wouldn’t know, but I have to admit, it sounds enviously luxuriant).
“Force for Good” becoming global behind Emirates effort
The USTA Foundation partnership builds upon the “Force for Good” global program, which was announced earlier this year at The Championships, Wimbledon. The organization has also created a multimillion-pound fund to support social impact initiatives across the UK.
“As Emirates embarks on its fourth decade supporting tennis, this exciting partnership takes the organization’s investment and connection to the sport to the next level,” said Deborah Jevans CBE, Chair of the All England Club at the time.
We will keep our eyes on the renovated courts throughout the world. That’s a worthy cause that we can certainly get behind. Who knows if the next Serena Williams will be discovered thanks to efforts like this?