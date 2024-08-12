US Women’s Basketball continues to be the gold standard
By Levi Dombro
Both the men’s and women’s basketball Gold Medal matches at the Paris Olympics featured a matchup between Team USA and the host country, France. On Saturday, the American men were victorious over their French counterparts, but the women had a chance to avenge this loss on Sunday.
Team USA Women’s Basketball carried a 60-game winning streak into the game with a chance to secure their eighth straight Gold Medal. This spotless history combined with facing a spirited home crowd made things difficult for the Americans, but they squeaked out a win despite all of this pressure.
The game was far from clean or perfect, but in what felt like a true road game, the US played best when it mattered most, and Cheryl Reeve’s squad returned with a Gold Medal. Here’s how it happened:
Another slow start plagued Team USA
Reeve started the same group she has been going with in the elimination round, with Aces players Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, and A’ja Wilson joining Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.
Gray found Stewart for a bucket in the paint to get things going for the US, and then Young came up with a steal that resulted in a fastbreak layup for Wilson, courtesy of Gray once again.
But then, everything unraveled for the US.
Young, Gray, and Wilson turned it over on three consecutive possessions and both Young and Gray had early fouls. Despite the 4-0 start, Team USA hit a wall and was down 5-4 halfway through the first quarter.
Kelsey Plum checked into the game earlier than she had been, relieving Gray at the 4:30 mark in the first quarter. She found Wilson on the fast break, where she was able to get points from the line, but the group continued to struggle.
Turnovers were an issue for Team USA as well as giving up offensive rebounds. A’ja Wilson also struggled inside against the length of France’s post players, missing several easy buckets and only doing damage from the foul line.
Young struggled to find her groove offensively, airballing a layup attempt, but Plum got things going. She was fouled on the perimeter and knocked down free throws, and then found Brittney Griner for the first of her two buckets in the first quarter.
In large part due to the defensive effort by Plum and Young, the US led 15-9 after 10 minutes.
Lack of second quarter adjustments
The team was unable to separate in the first quarter because of turnovers, offensive rebounds and an inability to create quality shots for each other. Unfortunately, the second period saw more of the same.
Young and Gray checked back into the game at the beginning of the second quarter and Young immediately turned it over. She did finally connect on a jump shot but Gray turned it over on the next possession.
Wilson continued to force the issue for Team USA as she failed to find clean looks, and she added another turnover of her own. She responded with a coast-to-coast bucket, but a bomb from halfcourt by the French point guard tied the game up and forced Reeve to call a timeout.
Immediately after the timeout, Chelsea Gray turned it over and missed a tough shot on the following possession. Young missed an out-of-control floater, and Wilson collected three more missed shots.
Team USA was tied up 25-25 at the half. This was the first time since the 2012 Olympic semifinals that they have failed to lead at halftime of a game.
They were 8/28 from the field with 13 turnovers, giving up 12 points off of those miscues. This plus a handful of offensive rebounds is no recipe to win a Gold Medal.
Turbulent third quarter sets up exciting final period
The US has started slowly in almost every one of its Olympic contests, but by the second quarter, they tend to figure it out. Then, by the second half, their opponents are so worn down by the physical and emotional toll of playing Team USA. But not France.
Young and Wilson began the second half with two misses, making Wilson 2-10 from the floor. Plum checked in for Gray just under two minutes into the half, and after her turnover, the US trailed by 10 points.
Then, Kelsey Plum imposed her will.
She knocked down the team’s first 3-pointer of the game to stop the bleeding and then found Wilson on the fast break for a layup to get her going. Plum made another 3-pointer off of a Jackie Young steal, which capped off an 8-0 run by the US.
After giving up an and-one and getting back cut, Plum turned it over, and Team USA’s momentum seemingly halted. Sabrina Ionescu checked into the game for her, which were her first minutes.
Then, A’ja Wilson imposed her will.
After back-to-back blocks, Wilson was fouled on a putback, and connected on both free throws. Young found her for another layup, and the US regained the lead, 41-40. Wilson added another block and two more free throws, leading the US to a 45-43 advantage.
The beginning of the fourth quarter saw Plum re-enter the game for Jackie Young, and A’ja Wilson finally started playing like she is the best player in the world.
She hit a fadeaway jumper and took advantage of mismatches to get to the line early and often. She also completed a wild free throw-line jumper that seemingly touched every part of the rim and backboard.
Plum assisted on the go-ahead bucket for the US once again and knocked down two clutch free throws.
Jackie Young’s frustrating day continued, as she fouled out with just over two minutes left to play.
Plum missed a shot to extend the lead further and Wilson was called for a travel with 41.6 seconds left, giving France the ball back with a three-point deficit.
After France failed to score, Wilson made a free throw to extend the lead to four. France responded with a bucket, but Plum nailed two more clutch free throws to extend the lead.
Then, chaos ensued.
Team USA was up by three points with just seconds left in the contest when France flew down the floor and made a running 3-pointer as time expired to push the game into overtime.
Except, they did not.
France’s player had their foot on the 3-point line, meaning that the bucket only counted for two points, and they had just fallen short.
Once again, Team USA is the global standard for women’s basketball, and it could not have come in a more exciting game and environment.
Wilson overcame her early struggles and finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds to pair with four blocks.
Young struggled on the offensive side, scoring two points on 1-7 shooting. She did have four rebounds, three assists and two steals, but she fouled out and had three turnovers as well.
Plum scored 12 points and had four assists, not to mention a plethora of clutch moments from the free-throw line.
Gray finished with four assists and three turnovers.
The WNBA season resumes on Thursday, Aug. 15, but for now, these women can celebrate being the best in the world.