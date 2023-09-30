USC fans concerned after team barely survives against Colorado: Best memes, tweets
The USC Trojans barely scraped by in a win against the Colorado Buffaloes this weekend. Here are the best memes and tweets.
By Kristen Wong
The USC Trojans came away with the win over the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, but some would argue there were two losers in that game.
After Colorado received a brutal beatdown by Oregon, the Trojans had their chance to kick the Buffaloes to the curb for the second straight week. Bo Nix and the Ducks had slowed down the hype surrounding Coach Prime and Colorado -- the Trojans could put an end to it once and for all.
Instead, the Trojans saw themselves scrape by with a 48-41 victory. The Buffaloes put up 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter; however, they came short of completing the wild comeback. After the game, Colorado can give itself a pat on the back for its strong offensive showing. USC quarterback Caleb Williams shined, too, but with the state of the Trojans' defense right now, fans can't be feeling too good about the team's championship hopes.
Williams finished with 403 yards and recorded a whopping six touchdowns against one interception, his first of the season. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders finished with 372 yards with four touchdowns against one interception; he also added 50 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.
Looking back, this game should not have been that close from USC's perspective. Here are the best memes and tweets from those shocked by the results.
USC avoids humiliation in close win over Colorado
Up next, the Trojans will try and re-inspire some confidence in their team in a matchup against Arizona.