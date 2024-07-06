Joel Klatt says USC only needs to do one thing to have a great shot at making the CFP
By John Buhler
Colin Cowherd loves him some USC football, and Joel Klatt, the instigator, likes to play along with his shenanigans from time to time. While I would agree an expanded 12-team College Football Playoff would help the Trojans' chances a ton to make the postseason tournament, they need to be at least a 10-2 team in the new Big Ten to have any real shot at it. 9-3 is close but no cigar, just like Ryan Day.
While appearing on a recent episode of The Herd With Colin Cowherd, the guys unpacked a way for the Trojans to make the playoff fairly easily. Although I tend to agree that USC's regular-season schedule is certainly navigable, we all know that Cowherd can only see things through Trojan-colored glasses. The red flags just look like flags. The biggest one is their head coach Lincoln Riley by far.
To kick off their discussion, Cowherd offered the following about the one thing USC has to do.
“I actually say, to all those people that think USC is never going to turn it around, they only have to do one thing this year. If you look at their schedule. And you know what that one thing is — and it could propel them to the playoff. What is that one thing?”
Klatt responded by saying the one thing USC must do is to beat LSU in Las Vegas opening weekend.
“If they can beat LSU in their opening week in Las Vegas. ... So, it’s a neutral site, more on the west coast. There’s going to be a lot of USC fans there. (This) LSU team is trying to replace Jayden Daniels, two first-round wide receivers, an OC, and their defense was terrible.”
Klatt continued by saying he likes Zachariah Branch's upside and the hiring of D'Anton Lynn.
“I think that you can make an argument that because of Lincoln Riley’s history and because of what Miller Moss did in the bowl game in the Holiday Bowl, and the skill position players that they have, like Zachariah Branch on the outside, with D'Anton Lynn coming in as the defensive coordinator — I’m bullish on USC. And I know that makes you really happy.”
Cowherd then followed by outlining the scheduling advantages the Trojans have for this season.
“Michigan’s a rebuild. They don’t play Ohio State or Oregon. And their Big Ten road games, there’s a lot of Rutgers in there.”
Klatt then said if you go 9-3 in the Big Ten or the SEC, you are making the playoff. I don't think so...
“If they beat LSU, then there’s a really good chance USC is going to the playoff. You go 9-3 in the Big Ten or SEC and you’re going.”
Here is the episode of The Herd With Colin Cowherd in which Klatt appeared to talk about USC.
While I expect for USC to be better this season, the 2023 Trojans went 8-5 with Caleb Williams...
Joel Klatt falls into Colin Cowherd's latest USC hype train trap big time
Look, I want to believe in USC getting it right this year. The Trojans wanted to get out of Dodge in the Pac-12 to play in a more competitive conference to grow their West Coast brand. At times, USC has been a national power, but it is only when they have the right coach at the helm of the operation and everyone is pulling in the right direction. This is the last time I will give Riley the benefit of the doubt.
My belief is that USC will play as a team under Miller Moss, finally buying into the blue-collar ethos that actually makes this program great. While I will say that Riley's offense does a good job of implementing a physical running game, he does not give a rat's ass about defense. Hiring Lynn away from major rival UCLA is a huge step in the right direction, but the Air Raid won't cut it in the Big Ten.
As far as beating LSU in Las Vegas on opening weekend, it wouldn't be the least bit shocking. Like USC, LSU is a borderline playoff contender, albeit a team with a better chance of getting in than USC. The Tigers have a navigable schedule, but play in a better conference top-down and have a better head coach in Brian Kelly. USC has to take advantage of the middle of the new Big Ten being down.
Overall, I think there is quite a good chance this is a 9-3 team over in Los Angeles. I really do. For brand equity reasons, that may be enough to get the fourth at-large spot in the Big Ten over a fifth or sixth SEC team. Unfortunately, 9-3 is that grey area. I firmly believe that 10-2 gets you into the dance in the Big Ten, SEC and at Notre Dame. 11-1 does it in the ACC and Big 12. But at 9-3, you're rolling the dice.
Ultimately, I can understand why people are bullish on the Trojans this year. Admittedly, this is the highest I have been on them in years. It may be a new league for them, but now is the time to take advantage of the upper-middle of the league being down. Michigan and Washington will be pulling back, so you have to do your best to be as good as Penn State, a team that is pretty much a CFP lock.
All I know is a win over LSU in Las Vegas would be a win I would not be expecting out of USC this year.