USC vs. Notre Dame series history: Records, last wins, streaks and more
USC vs. Notre Dame remains among the greatest rivalries in college football and the Trojans and Irish are ready to write another chapter in the story on Saturday.
The No. 10 Trojans come to South Bend with an undefeated record but plenty of question marks after three difficult games against underdog opposition.
The road for the No. 21 Irish has been almost the opposite. They're coming off three-straight games against ranked opposition and carry a 5-2 record into the rivalry game because of it.
Someone will have to win the 2023 outing, but first let's look back at what the series has looked like in the past.
USC vs. Notre Dame matchup history: All-time series records
Notre Dame leads the series with 48 wins. USC has 37 wins. They've tied five times.
The Irish won the first meeting between the intersectional rivals in 1926. As legend has it, the wives of Notre Dame head coach Knute Rockne and USC athletic director Gywnn WIlson conspired to arrange a series that would get the Irish to travel to sunny Los Angeles. Whatever the truth behind that story, Notre Dame clearly saw value in a regular trip to Southern California while USC benefited from the marquee matchup.
USC picked up their first win in the series in 1928, en route to the schoo's first national championship. The next year, the Irish got revenge at Soldier Field in front of more than 112,000 spectators.
While the Irish rolled to their biggest series win 51-0 in 1966, the Trojans dominated the series in the 1970s with 12 wins from 1967 to 1982. The Irish were even more dominant in the 80s and mid-90s with an 11-game winning streak from 1983 to 1993.
Pete Carroll's Trojans famously bested Notre Dame in 2005 with the Bush Push but that was one of eight straight wins between 2002 to 2009. The 38-0 victory in South Bend in 2007 was the biggest for USC in the rivalry.
Notre Dame won four games from 2017 to 2021 but the Trojans ended that winning streak with a 38-27 at the Coliseum in 2022.