USC vs. San Jose State location, time, odds, how to watch and more
The Trojans and Spartans are kicking off the 2023 season in Week 0.
College football is finally here!
Week 0 brings some West Coast action with the No. 6 USC Trojans taking on the San Jose State Spartans.
Caleb Williams is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and the Trojans have College Football Playoff aspirations. But there are major questions about the defense to be answered. San Jose State and quarterback Chevan Cordeiro will be looking to expose those worries in an upset bid.
Will the Spartans catch the Trojans napping? Will Williams begin his Heisman defense in style? We will find out on Saturday in Los Angeles.
USC vs. San Jose State location and time
Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Date: Saturday, Aug. 26
Time: 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET
USC and San Jose State are squaring off for the fifth time at the Coliseum. The Trojans have been victorious in every one of those matchups.
USC vs. San Jose State odds
The Trojans are a 31-point favorite over the Spartans. The last time they played, USC took down SJSU 30-7 in a frustrating opener. However, that was under Clay Helton. Last year, Lincoln Riley announced his arrival in Los Angeles with a 66-14 romp over Rice in the opener.
How to watch USC vs. San Jose State: Pac-12 Network channel and live stream
The Week 0 matchup will air on Pac-12 Network, which means a large chunk of the country won't have access to the game.
If you're a customer of Spectrum, Cox, Dish, Frontier or Xfinity, you're in luck! Pac-12 Network is available on all those services. You can use the Pac-12 Network channel finder to find out exactly where to tune in.
If your television service provider doesn't carry Pac-12 Network you're still in luck! You can use Fubo TV's free seven-day trial to tune in online.