USMNT vs. Bolivia: Copa América TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
The USMNT take on Bolivia in their opening game of Copa América after mixed results in their recent friendly games. They suffered a very disappointing 5-1 defeat to Colombia. However, faith in the team was restored as they then drew 1-1 with Brazil.
Christian Pulisic scored from a free-kick against the Brazilians. The USMNT's star player has now scored 29 goals with 17 assists in 68 games for his country. He has also found the right club for him in AC Milan after he struggled for game time in the Premier League with Chelsea. However, Milan have recently changed their manager with Paulo Fonseca replacing Stefano Pioli. It remains to be seen if Pulisic will flourish under Fonseca in the same way he did under Pioli.
Gregg Berhalter's side will be expected to beat Bolivia and then follow this up with a victory over Panama. However, they will then face Uruguay — who are now managed by Marcelo Bielsa — which will be a very tough game for the USMNT.
Bolivia's roster only includes one player who is based at a European club — Boris Cespedes of Yverdon-Sport. However, they also have Roberto Fernandez and Jaume Cuellar who were on loan at Baltika Kaliningrad and Barcelona B respectively last season.
USMNT lineup predictions
- Matt Turner
- Joe Scally
- Chris Richards
- Tim Ream
- Antonee Robinson
- Weston McKennie
- Yunus Musah
- Gio Reyna
- Timothy Weah
- Ricardo Pepi
- Christian Pulisic
Bolivia lineup predictions
- Carlos Lampe
- Diego Daniel Medina Roman
- Luis Haquin
- Jose Sagredo
- Ramiro Vaca
- Hector Cuellar
- Fernando Saucedo
- Miguelito
- Roberto Fernandez
- Bruno Miranda
- Lucas Leonidas Chavez Cruz
How to watch the USMNT vs. Bolivia in Copa America
- Date: Sunday, Jun. 23
- Start Time: 06:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Arlington, United States
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
- TV info: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this Copa America match on FOX with a live stream on Fubo.