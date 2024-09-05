USMNT vs. Canada: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
Mikey Varas is set to take charge of the USMNT for this game as Mauricio Pochettino's deal to take over the Stars and Stripes is still being finalized.
This is the first time that the USMNT will be in action since their disastrous display at the Copa America last summer under Gregg Berhalter.
There will be added interest in this game as the head coach of Canada is Jesse Marsch — a former player and assistant manager of the USMNT.
Jesse Marsch could prove what the USMNT are missing
Unlike the USMNT, Canada did have a successful Copa America. Marsch led them to the semi-finals where they lost to the eventual champions Argentina.
Marsch was in the running for the USMNT job before Berhalter was re-hired. The former Leeds United manager will be setting his side up with a point to prove against U.S. Soccer.
2026 World Cup preparations
This match is only a friendly but a very important one in the build-up to the 2026 World Cup. The United States and Canada are both co-hosting this tournament along with Mexico.
The 2026 World Cup is now less than two years away and every game up to it will matter for the USMNT and Canada.
Team news and predicted lineups
The USMNT are notably without Tyler Adams and Sergino Dest who are injured. Also, Antonee Robinson and Weston McKennie have been rested for this international break.
USMNT predicted lineup: Turner, Scally, Richards, Ream, Wiley, Wright, Musah, Johnny, Reyna, Balogun, Pulisic
Canada has a lot to live up to after an impressive Copa America campaign. Marsch may be a victim of his success if his side cannot continue these high standards.
Canada predicted lineup: Crepeau, Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies, Ahmed, Osorio, Eustaquio, Shaffelburg, David, Larin
Historical context and prediction
Canada did very well at the most recent Copa America. However, the USMNT has been regarded as the best team in CONCACAF for some time.
The USMNT is currently going through a transition period with Varas in temporary charge of the side. Canada now has the best American coach in their ranks in Marsch and this could be enough for them to edge out the USMNT 2-1.
How to watch USMNT vs. Canada
The USMNT will take on Canada at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 7. The match will be televised on TBS, Telemundo and Universo and can be streamed on Max, Peacock and services like Fubo.tv (free seven-day trial).