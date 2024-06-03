USMNT vs. Colombia: TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
There are some big games coming up for the USMNT, the Continental Clasico against Brazil and then the Copa America which they are hosting. However, this incredible summer of soccer starts with a friendly against Colombia.
This match will be a great test for Gregg Berhalter's side as the Colombians are not to be taken lightly. James Rodriguez still plays for them, they also have Luis Diaz of Liverpool and Jhon Duron — formerly of the Chicago Fire but now playing for Aston Villa.
Last time the USMNT met up they defeated Mexico 2-0 in the final of the CONCACAF Nations League. Tyler Adams scored a fantastic goal from range in that game but struggled with injuries for Bournemouth in the Premier League this campaign.
Gio Reyna got their other goal against the Mexicans and he has also had a disappointing season in club soccer. Reyna lacked game time at Borussia Dortmund and then moved to Nottingham Forest on loan but ended up playing less.
However, it was not all bad from a club perspective when it comes to USMNT players. Josh Sargent and Haji Wright both enjoyed successful campaigns in the Championship. Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest won the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven. However, Dest unfortunately suffered a serious injury and will be missing from Berhalter's roster for some time now.
Elsewhere in Europe, Christian Pulisic took Serie A by storm in his first season with AC Milan and it is now time for these players to focus on representing their country.
USMNT lineup predictions
- Matt Turner
- Joe Scally
- Chris Richards
- Tim Ream
- Antonee Robinson
- Weston McKennie
- Tyler Adams
- Gio Reyna
- Timothy Weah
- Haji Wright
- Christian Pulisic
Colombia lineup predictions
- Camilo Vargas
- Daniel Munoz
- Carlos Cuesta
- Jhon Lucumi
- Johan Mojica
- Richard Rios
- Jefferson Lerma
- Jhon Arias
- James Rodriguez
- Luis Diaz
- Jhon Cordoba
How to watch the USMNT vs. Colombia in a friendly
- Date: Saturday, Jun. 8
- Start Time: 05:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Maryland, United States
- Stadium: Commanders Field
- TV info: TNT
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this friendly match on TNT with a live stream on Fubo.