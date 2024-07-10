USMNT fans react to US Soccer giving Gregg Berhalter the boot: Best memes, tweets
It took US Soccer a week to relieve Gregg Berhalter of his duties as the head coach of the USMNT. So, a week's worth (and more) of frustration and anger fueled the celebrations of happy (and relieved fans) on social media.
Doug McIntyre of Fox Soccer reported Berhalter's expected axing on Wednesday, giving US Soccer fans the news they'd been wanting to hear for a long time.
After the USMNT flamed out of the group stage of the Copa America, just about every major fan group called for the head coach to be fired. More fans on Twitter made it their mission to force USSF's hand. Those celebrated the loudest.
Best memes and tweets after US Soccer fired Gregg Berhalter
It started with outbursts of joy when McIntyre confirmed what accounts with dubious sources had been pointing to all day.
More than a few folks cheekily gave the credit to Timothy Weah, whose red card against Panama paved the way for the US to miss the knockout rounds.
Of course, there will always be fear in the back of the minds of some fans that US Soccer could just turn around and hire Berhalter back again after an extensive (and expensive) coaching search...like they did last time.
Now that Berhalter is out, what will fans who spent all their time tweeting about wanting him fired do now?
They can focus on who comes next, I suppose. Or on convincing US Soccer to hire a manager from outside the MLS.
Though not everyone is anti-Cherundolo.
The ideal solution that will make everyone happy? Jurgen Klopp, of course.
The USMNT is entering one of the most important phases of its existence. The 2026 World Cup is taking place in North America and a strong showing from the red, white and blue could launch interest in soccer to new heights. Getting the next hire right is imperative.