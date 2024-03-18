USMNT vs. Jamaica live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Nations League online
The USMNT play Jamaica in the semifinals of the Nations League this week. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
The USMNT host Jamaica in the semifinals of the Nations League this Thursday. The winner will play either Panama or Mexico in the final on Sunday. The Stars and Stripes have won the first two editions of the tournament and will be favorites to make it three on the bounce.
A boost to Gregg Berhalter's roster is the return of Tyler Adams -- who has not played for the USMNT since the World Cup in Qatar. Adams has struggled with injuries but recently returned for AFC Bournemouth as a substitute in their 4-3 win over Luton Town in the Premier League.
Gio Reyna has still been included by Berhalter despite making just three substitute appearances for Nottingham Forest this year. The attacking midfielder joined Forest on loan from Borussia Dortmund in order to get game time but is still not playing.
This international break will give the opportunity for many USMNT players to get some minutes that they are not getting with their clubs. This also includes Matt Turner who has lost his place to Matz Sels as Forest's first-choice goalkeeper.
Injuries to Luca de la Torre and Josh Sargent have meant that Brenden Aaronson and Haji Wright have now been included on the roster. Both players who were initially left out scored for their clubs at the weekend.
The USMNT will be expected to make it to the final but Jamaica do have some notable players in their squad. This includes the Premier League duo of Michail Antonio and Bobby Decordova-Reid who play for West Ham United and Fulham respectively.
How to watch the USMNT vs. Jamaica in the Nations League
- Date: Thursday, Mar. 21
- Start Time: 07:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Nations League match live on Paramount+.