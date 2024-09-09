USMNT vs. New Zealand: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
The USMNT were outdone last weekend by Jesse Marsch's Canada 2-1. The Stars and Stripes are picking up the pieces after Gregg Berhalter was sacked following a poor display at Copa America last summer.
Mikey Varas is currently in interim charge of the side while we wait for Mauricio Pochettino to seal the deal to become the new permanent head coach. The USMNT play New Zealand this week who go into the game on the back of losing 3-0 to Mexico.
Jesse Marsch proves a point to the USMNT
Jesse Marsch was overlooked as the USMNT head coach when Berhalter was re-hired. The decision by U.S. Soccer not to get Marsch in now looks foolish as the former Leeds United manager has now made Canada stronger than ever.
Canada's head coach has revealed how he felt he was poorly treated by U.S. Soccer. It was obvious to see how much it meant to Marsch to get one over the USMNT.
The USMNT need to get Pochettino in soon
One positive for the USMNT is that they are set to have Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach. Signing the former Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea manager is a real coup for U.S. Soccer.
The USMNT's loss to Canada proved that they must get Pochettino in as soon as possible. The 2026 World Cup is not far away and the Argentine needs to get as much time with the squad as possible before the tournament.
Team news and predicted lineups
Luca de la Torre and Aiden Morris both impressed off the bench against Canada and could be set to start against New Zealand.
USMNT predicted lineup: Turner, Scally, Richards, Ream, Lund, de la Torre, Musah, Morris, Aaronson, Balogun, Pulisic
New Zealand's most notable player is Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest. However, he did not have the best of games against Mexico and could be replaced.
New Zealand predicted lineup: Crocombe, Payne, Boxall, Smith, Cacace, Bell, Stamenic, Barbarouses, Garbett, Just, Waine
Historical context and prediction
The last time the USMNT met New Zealand, it was a friendly game that finished 1-1 back in 2016. Julian Green got the goal for the Stars and Stripes.
Varas' side will need to respond to their loss to Canada. They should have the quality to beat New Zealand 2-0.
How to watch the USMNT vs. New Zealand
The USMNT will take on New Zealand at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The match will be televised on TNT, Universo, TruTV and can be streamed on Fubo.tv (free seven-day trial).