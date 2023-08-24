USMNT news: Balogun to Monaco, Pepi hat-trick, Cannon to Burnley
Today's USMNT news includes AS Monaco being set to bid again for Folarin Balogun. Ricardo Pepi scored a hat-trick for PSV Eindhoven in a friendly and Reggie Cannon has been linked with Burnley.
USMNT news: Folarin Balogun to AS Monaco
Folarin Balogun has been linked with many Premier League sides this summer including Chelsea, Fulham, West Ham United and even Tottenham Hotspur. However, it is very unlikely that Arsenal would sell to a rival club. It has always seemed more likely that Balogun would be sold overseas, with a return to France looming.
TalkSPORT has reported that "Monaco are set to make a formal bid worth more than £35million for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun. Chelsea have also held tentative talks with Balogun’s advisers over a potential move to Stamford Bridge."
Chelsea are the English team that has been most strongly linked with Balogun recently. Although, these rumors have started due to as Fraser Fletcher explained: "Chelsea share a strong and positive relationship with Folarin Balogun's agents as previously reported. The striker's reps also represent Romeo Lavia." Lavia has recently joined the Blues from Southampton, so you can see how a move for Balogun could have cropped up in conversation between representatives.
Monaco may not have European soccer this season but they have won their opening two Ligue 1 games of the current campaign. With the addition of Balougn to their side, he will no doubt help them continue their impressive start to the division.
USMNT news: Ricardo Pepi hat-trick
Ricardo Pepi was an unused substitue for PSV Eindhoven in their 2-2 draw with Rangers in the Champions League qualifying play-off first leg this week. However, Peter Bosz might want to include the American for the return fixture, as Pepi starred in a behind closed doors friendly.
According to Rik Elfrink, "Pepi made a great impression with three goals in the club's extra exhibition game against AS Monaco."
PSV now have three USMNT players with Sergino Dest made his debut against the Gers. They also have Malik Tillman in the ranks and it was a surprise not to see him against his former club. Tillman was on loan at Rangers from Bayern Munich last season and would have relished the chance to face up against his old teammates.
USMNT news: Reggie Cannon to Burnley
Burnley have played just one Premier League game so far this season, which ended in a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City. They did not play last week due to the match against Luton Town being postponed as the stadium Kenilworth Road is still not ready. They face Aston Villa this weekend and they could soon have a USMNT player in their roster.
TEAMtalk has revealed that "Burnley are plotting a move for USA international Reggie Cannon on a free transfer, Cannon is a free agent after cancelling his contract at Portuguese club Boavista earlier this summer after a dispute over alleged unpaid wages."
Their is a growing American influence at the Clarets with former NFL player J. J. Watt and his wife Kealia Watt -who played for the USWNT- now minority investors in the team. They would like to see a USMNT international in the Burnely squad but it must be the right fit.
Cannon has so far only played in MLS and in the Primeira Liga. Moving to the Premier League would be a massive step up for the right-back.