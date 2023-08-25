USMNT news: Balogun to Monaco, Sonora to Racing, Aaronson on MLS
Today's USMNT news includes Arsenal agreeing to sell Folarin Balogun to AS Monaco. Alan Sonora has been linked with Racing Club and Paxten Aaronson has spoken on the differences between MLS and European soccer.
USMNT news: Folarin Balogun to AS Monaco
After weeks of speculation, it now appears that Folarin Balogun has found a new club. The Arsenal forward — who was on loan at Stade de Reims last season- is set to return to France by joining AS Monaco.
Sky Sports has reported that "Monaco have a broad agreement with Arsenal over the signing of striker Folarin Balogun. The fee is understood to be in the region of £40m. Balogun could travel to Monaco over the weekend for a medical once all finalised. Personal terms on a five-year contract agreed in principle."
Balogun has been linked with bigger clubs this summer that could offer European soccer including Inter Milan. However, at Monaco he will be able to play regularly and compete in a division that he knows he can flourish in.
USMNT news: Alan Sonora to Racing Club
Alan Sonora has been a free agent since leaving the Mexican side FC Juarez this summer. He is now being linked with a return to Argentina. However, the club in question are the rivals to his former club Independiente.
According to Cesar Luis Merlo, Racing Club have enquired about signing Sonara. Although, there is currently no offer for the player.
Racing and Independiente compete in the Avellaneda derby. It is a fierce rivalry that is second only to the Superclasico between Boca Juniors and River Plate in Argentine soccer. If Sonora was to join Racing, it would not go down well with Independiente fans.
USMNT news: Paxten Aaronson on MLS
Paxten Aaronson may only be 19 but he has already experienced playing in MLS with the Philadelphia Union and is now playing in Europe with Eintracht Frankfurt.
The USMNT forward is the perfect man to explain the differences between North American and European soccer which he has done so in an interview with The Athletic. Aaronson said "Every game means something (here). If you’re past the line, you’re fighting against relegation. If you’re above it, you’re fighting to get a European spot.
"The fans and the players put their hearts on the line to either stay in the league or clinch Europe next year. So I think that’s the biggest difference, in terms of the two competitions."
His older brother Brenden Aaronson suffered relegation from the Premier League with Leeds United last season but he is now on loan at Union Berlin who are also in the Bundesliga. The two siblings will face each other on Nov. 4.
Ed. Note — An earlier version of this article misattributed Paxten Aaronson's comments to his brother Brenden.