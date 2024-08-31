USMNT news: Turner joins Palace, Trusty joins Celtic, Ferreira staying at Dallas
- Matt Turner joins Crystal Palace on loan
- Auston Trusty has signed for Celtic
- Jesus Ferreira will be staying at FC Dallas
USMNT news: Matt Turner joins Crystal Palace
The transfer window closed Friday night and Matt Turner has secured a move to Crystal Palace - on loan from Nottingham Forest - in search of first-team soccer. However, he will still likely be the second-choice goalkeeper at Palace as they have Dean Henderson who is also on the current England roster.
Turner told Palace TV, "The Premier League is the best league in the world, so I really want to be here. I really want to challenge myself. I think I learned a lot of lessons, particularly last season.
“I learned what it takes to win in this league. The margins are very fine, and obviously I learned a lot of lessons while I was at Arsenal as well."
The USMNT are set to have a new head coach in Mauricio Pochettino and Turner needs to start playing if he is to impress the incoming boss.
Auston Trusty joins Celtic
Auston Trusty will be reunited with fellow USMNT defender Cameron Carter-Vickers at Celtic. Trusty has joined the Scottish champions from Sheffield United on a five-year-deal.
The center-back told Celtic TV, "I feel ecstatic. It’s just such an historic and amazing club, and it’s a club I’ve known about since I was a little kid.
"Growing up in Philadelphia, football wasn’t such a popular sport but I knew Celtic, I knew who Celtic were. It’s a dream come true to join this club and such a massive organisation."
Jesus Ferreira stays at FC Dallas
Jesus Ferreira has been linked with a move away from FC Dallas for some time now but no move transpired in this transfer window.
Tom Bogert revealed that "Las Palmas pursued FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira before the deadline but no deal got done. Ferreira ready for Europe. One to watch in the winter window."