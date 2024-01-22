USMNT roster ranking: 3 key players on the rise
It is a big summer for U.S. Soccer with the United States hosting the 2024 Copa America. Here are three USMNT players on the rise ahead of the tournament.
The USMNT are taking part and hosting the 2024 Copa America this summer. This is an opportunity for Gregg Berhalter's roster to test themselves against some of the best international teams including Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.
The World Cup in 2026 which the USA are the co-hosts for is not far away. The Copa America this year will be an opportunity for some players to stamp their authority on the national team and here are three that are on the rise.
Weston McKennie, Juventus
Weston McKennie's stock dropped after a disappointing spell on loan at Leeds Unied who suffered relegation from the Premier League. However, McKennie has used this to galvanize him to becoming a key player back at Juventus this season.
The player has yet to score this campaign but does now have five assists in all competitions. With Tyler Adams still out through injury, more responsibility will fall on McKennie to shore up the USMNT's midfield.
Miles Robinson, FC Cincinnati
Many USMNT fans were disappointed to see Miles Robinson stay in MLS instead of going to Europe this winter. Robinson chose to join FC Cincinnati from Atlanta United but was linked with a move to PSV Eindhoven.
Despite not moving to play at a higher level, Cincinnati are still one of the top clubs in MLS. They won the Supporters Shield last year.
Walker Zimmerman has proved that you do not need to be playing in Europe to keep your place in the USMNT roster. Also, Robinson's contract with Cincinnati is only for one year with an option to extend. Therefore, we may see him travel across the Atlantic in the not too distant future.
Malik Tillman, PSV Eindhoven (on loan from Bayern Munich)
Malik Tillman is enjoying a succesful loan at PSV from Bayern Munich this season. The midfielder has five goals and three assists in 14 Eredivisie games this campaign. He is one of the most in form USMNT players in Europe right now.
At PSV he is playing alongside Sergino Dest and Ricardo Pepi. Dest is having a productive season but was shown a petulant red card in his last game for the USMNT. Pepi has scored six goals this season but is yet to secure a starting place ahead of Luuk de Joing.
Tillman is proving this season what a player he is. The Dutch league is a very good standard but if he continues to impress, then he should be looking to start playing in England, Italy, Spain or Germany.