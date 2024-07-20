5 European-based USMNT replacements for Gregg Berhalter
Since Gregg Berhalter was dismissed as the head coach of the USMNT, there have been a host of names linked with the job. Jurgen Klopp was an ambitious appointment and the former Liverpool manager taking over the Stars and Stripes was ultimately unrealistic.
MLS coaches Steve Cherundolo and Wilfred Nancy have also been considered suitors. However, FOX Sports has recently reported that "there are no U.S. coaches who are habitual winners at the highest level and available right now — if there are any at all — U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker has instead set its sights on attracting the most accomplished international manager possible"
Here are five European-based managers who could be in the running to be the next USMNT head coach.
5. Patrick Vieira
Patrick Vieira has recently left his role with Strasbourg. This could be very good timing for him to take the head coach job with the USMNT.
Vieira will have an understanding of American soccer having coached in MLS with New York City FC. His managerial experience in Europe is mixed but he did win the World Cup as a player in 1998.
He is a big name that would help build the buzz around the 2026 World Cup. However, this could mean nothing if Vieira does not get the United States team to perform on the pitch.
4. Thierry Henry
The Olympics this summer could be key for Thierry Henry. He is managing the French team and if they are successful then that could put him in a great position to become the next head coach for the USMNT.
Henry of course has an excellent CV as a player, like Vieria he also won the World Cup in 1998. He also knows soccer in America having played in MLS for the New York Red Bulls and coached the Montreal Impact (now CF Montreal).
What could be key to Henry being appointed is his experience as a coach on the international stage. He was Roberto Martinez's assistant with Belgium and is the head coach of France's U21s and Olympic team.
3. Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino could be seen as an ambitious target for the USMNT. However, he is available after leaving Chelsea at the end of last season.
Pochettino has expressed an interest in coaching at the international level in the past. Although, he is also in consideration for the England job.
2. Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate left England after they finished runners-up in the European Championship. He has a very impressive record with the Three Lions which includes two finals in the Euros with a semi-final and a quarter-final in the World Cup.
His international experience is second to none but will need a break after eight years with England. It is also difficult to see Southgate coaching an international side that is not England. He will also likely return to club soccer at some point.
1. Luis de la Fuente
Luis de la Fuente just won the Euros with Spain and is reportedly interested in the USMNT job. However, these links could just be a means for him to get an improved contract with the Spanish national team.