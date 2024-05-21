USMNT rumors: Aaronson to Holstein, Reynolds to Hull, Bradley to Canada
- Holstein Kiel interested in Brenden Aaronson
- Hull City in talks with Bryan Reynolds
- Michael Bradley could join Canada's coaching staff
USMNT rumors: Holstein Kiel interested in Brenden Aaronson
Brenden Aaronson helped Union Berlin narrowly avoid relegation from the Bundesliga this season. His statistics were not great with just two goals and two assists in 30 matches in the division. The USMNT midfielder is set to return to Leeds United but he could soon be on his way back to Germany.
MLS Transfers has reported that, "Aaronson may join Leeds United late for pre-season after Copa America but he will go on loan again or look for a permanent home elsewhere. Promoted Bundesliga side Holstein Kiel have already inquired for a season long loan. More offers expected."
Leeds could be back in the Premier League if they can beat Southampton in the Championship playoff final this weekend. However, Aaronson is clearly not part of the club's plans and a return to the Bundesliga with Holstein Kiel could be a good fit for the American.
Hull City in talks with Bryan Reynolds
Bryan Reynolds has enjoyed a successful season with Westerlo in Belgium where the right-back has played 34 times in all competitions and made four assists. The USMNT player could have earned himself a move to a bigger club in European soccer.
GOAL has revealed that, "clubs in England, France and Turkey now eyeing moves for the American. Hull City are one of the multiple English clubs who have sent scouts to watch Reynolds' recent performances. Hull, who finished just outside seventh in the Championship, have since opened talks over a potential move."
The Championship may be English soccer's second tier but Josh Sargent, Haji Wright and Ethan Horvath all ply their trade there and have been included in the most recent USMNT roster.
Michael Bradley could join Canada's coaching staff
Jesse Marsch has recently been appointed as Canada's head coach and another former USMNT player could join his coaching staff.
According to MLS Transfers, "Michael Bradley is an option for an assistant coach position under Jesse March for the Canadian National Team."
Bradley is currently his dad Bob Bradley's assistant with Stabaek in Norway. Like Marsch — who was the head coach of the Montreal Impact (now CF Montreal — Michael Bradley has experience in Canada having played for Toronto FC in MLS.