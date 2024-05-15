USMNT rumors: Aaronson on the move, CCV wants stay, Tillman joins PSV
- Leeds United plan on selling Brenden Aaronson
- Cameron Carter-Vickers wants to stay at Celtic
- Malik Tillman signs permanently for PSV Eindhoven
USMNT rumors: Leeds United plan on selling Brenden Aaronson
Last season there were three USMNT players on Leeds United's roster. However, as the club was relegated from the Premier League, Weston McKennie returned to Juventus and Tyler Adams signed for AFC Bournemouth. As for Brenden Aaronson, he joined Union Berlin on loan and Leeds now want to offload him permanently.
Football Insider has reported that, "Leeds United plan to sell Brendan Aaronson this summer regardless of which division they are playing in next season." Leeds could be back in the Premier League next season if they can make it through the Championship playoffs.
Aaronson has scored twice and made one assist in 29 games in the Bundesliga this campaign. He faces an uncertain future as according to Bild, Union Berlin signing him permanently is "unlikely to be financially viable."
Cameron Carter-Vickers wants to stay at Celtic
Cameron Carter-Vickers could win his third Scottish Premiership title with Celtic this season. His form for the Hoops has attracted interest from abroad but the USMNT center-back wants to stay with Celtic.
Larry Henry Jr has revealed that, "There is continued interest from several Turkish Super Lig clubs in USMNT defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, sources say. However, Carter-Vickers is happy with Celtic and has no plans in making a move anytime soon."
Malik Tillman joins PSV Eindhoven permanently
Malik Tillman has enjoyed a successful season with PSV Eindhoven where they won the Eredivisie and now he has joined the club permanently from Bayern Munich. Speaking of the transfer to PSV's official website, Tillman said, "I am very happy that I will stay at PSV longer. The first season has been great and I hope we will win many more trophies in the coming years.”
Sergino Dest has not been so lucky as his permanent move to PSV from Barcelona has been ruled out due to the player suffering a serious injury. Fabrizio Romano posted on X, "PSV Eindhoven will not trigger the buy option clause for Sergino Dest. Dutch club very, very happy with USMNT fullback but won’t proceed at current conditions due to ACL injury. Dest, returning to Barca in June to work on recovery."