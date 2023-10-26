USMNT rumors: Cardoso to Betis, Altidore's claim, Soma to Barcelona
Today's USMNT rumors include Johnny Cardoso being linked with Real Betis. Jose Altidore claims his Stars and Stripes team is better than the current one and Pedro Soma could be on his way to Barcelona.
USMNT rumors: Johnny Cardoso to Real Betis
Johnny Cardoso who currently plays for the Brazilian side Internacional could be set to make the move to Europe with a team in La Liga.
ESPN has reported that, "Real Betis have agreed a deal to sign United States men's national team midfielder Johnny Cardoso from Brazilian club Internacional. The LaLiga outfit will pay an initial €6 million ($6.3m) to sign Cardoso. As part of the deal, Internacional will earn 20% from any future transfer of the player.
"The 22-year-old will leave Internacional at the end of the 2023 Brazilian season and sign a five-year contract with Betis, sources said."
Real Betis are currently ninth in La Liga and are also competing in the Europa League this season. They have a talented roster which includes former Real Madrid midfielder Isco and ex-Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.
Jozy Altidore's claim
Former USMNT striker Jozy Altidore has claimed that the Stars and Stripes side that he played for would defeat the current squad.
Speaking to CBS Sports Golazo Altidore said, "Better is a weird word. More complete, I would say our generation in terms of position for position. Better talent wise I would say this one now, but not everywhere in certain spots. If the two sides played each other at full strength, I think ours would win."
Pedro Soma to Barcelona
USMNT U17 international Pedro Soma who currently plays for the Spanish side UE Cornella's U19s could be on his way to Barcelona.
Matteo Moretto has revealed that "Soma, from Cornella, is on the agenda of big clubs in Europe, including Barca. He will sign his first professional contract in June when he turns 18."