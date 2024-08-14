USMNT rumors: McGuire to stay, Fulham still wanted Ream, Trusty goal
- Duncan McGuire agrees to extend his deal with Orlando City
- Fulham still wanted Tim Ream to stay at the club
- Auston Trusty scores his first goal for Sheffield United
USMNT rumors: Duncan McGuire to stay with Orlando City
Duncan McGuire did not have the best of times at the Olympics where he failed to score in any of his four appearances for the United States. It appears that this tournament in France was enough European soccer for McGuire as he has now agreed to stay in MLS with Orlando City.
Tom Bogert reported on X that, "Orlando City and forward Duncan McGuire have reached an agreement on a new, long term contract, sources say. Deal through 2027 with team option for 2028."
McGuire came agonizingly close to joining Blackburn Rovers last January but for an administrative error. Since returning to Orlando he has scored seven goals in 19 MLS games. He can now focus on representing the Lions without the distraction of a potential transfer.
Fulham still wanted Tim Ream
Tim Ream has recently left Fulham to return to MLS with Charlotte FC. However, he has revealed that the Premier League side still wanted to keep him.
The Athletic quoted Ream saying, “They wanted me to stay. They tried to push me to stay and really think about it... For us, personally, as a family, it was the right thing to do. It was time to move on.”
Ream is now 36 and played just 18 times in the Premier League for Fulham last season. The move back to MLS may hinder his chances of playing for the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup.
Auston Trusty scores first goal for Sheffield United
Auston Trusty had a difficult start at Sheffield United as they were relegated from the Premier League last season — which was his first campaign with the club. His fortune may be about to change with the Blades as he scored his first goal for them last night.
Trusty found the back of the net from a header in Sheffield United's 4-2 win over Wrexham in the first round of the EFL Cup. The USMNT defender was left on the bench for the Blades' opening game in the Championship last weekend. However, he has staked a claim that he should be starting in league action for the club.