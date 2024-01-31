USMNT rumors: Reyna to Forest, Scally to Newcastle, McGuire to Blackburn
- Gio Reyna set to join Nottingham Forest
- Joe Scally on being linked with Newcastle United
- Orlando City agree to sell Duncan McGuire to Blackburn Rovers
USMNT rumors: Gio Reyna to Nottingham Forest
Gio Reyna's Borussia Dortmund nightmare is finally set to come to an end. He will join the Premier League side Nottingham Forest on loan, to help them avoid relegation.
Fabrizio Romano posted on X: "Reyna to Nottingham Forest, here we go! Agreement sealed with Borussia Dortmund on loan deal. NFFC to cover Reyna’s salary until June. Nuno (Espirito Santo) was pushing to sign him and deal now in place also with his agent Jorge Mendes. Medical tests also booked."
The USMNT attacking midfielder has played just 11 times in the Bundesliga this season. Moving to Forest will hopefully give him some much-needed game time.
He should be able to settle well in England as it is the country of his birth and there will of course not be a language barrier. Reyna was born in Durham when his father Claudio Reyna was playing for Sunderland.
Joe Scally on Newcastle United links
Joe Scally has been linked with a move from Borussia Monchengladbach to Newcastle United. There is also reported interest from Fulham, Bournemouth and AC Milan.
The USMNT right-back has addressed these rumors, being quoted in The Daily Mail saying, "All players see these rumors you know, I think it even gives you confidence to see that other teams want you.
"Obviously you see it, there's no hiding from social media nowadays, so everyone sees everything. Definitely - for me, at least - it gives me confidence just to play better in the next game and the next game."
A move to Newcastle will not likely come this window as they have managed to keep Kieran Trippier from joining Bayern Munich. However, Scally could be on his way to the club in the summer.
Duncan McGuire to Blackburn Rovers
It was reported that Duncan McGuire was on the verge of completing a move to Blackburn Rovers from Orlando City and it has now been revealed that an agreement for the deal has been reached.
According to Mike McGrath, "USA striker Duncan McGuire is flying to England for a medical with Blackburn ahead of signing before the transfer deadline tomorrow. Fee agreed between BRFC and Orlando City for the 22yr old."