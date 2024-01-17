USMNT rumors: Reyna to Wolves, Carter-Vickers to West Ham, Horvath to Hull
- Gio Reyna could be heading to the Premier League
- Cameron Carter-Vickers also linked with a move to England
- Ethan Horvath is on Hull City's shortlist
USMNT rumors: Gio Reyna to Wolves
Gio Reyna has been linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund this season due to his lack of playing time with the Bundesliga side. Many suitors have been named for the USMNT player, especially as he now has a new agent in Jorge Mendes.
ESPN has reported that, "the 21-year-old has been offered to multiple clubs already: Marseille, Monaco and Lyon in France; Real Sociedad, Sevilla and Villarreal in Spain; as well as Portugal's Benfica.
"Mendes has also mentioned Wolves and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, where he has strong ties, as possible destinations. Mendes and the Reynas expect more teams to come forward."
A move to England would be fitting for Reyna as he was born in the country. His father Claudio Reyna also played in the Premier League with Manchester City and Sunderland AFC.
Cameron Carter-Vickers to West Ham United
Cameron Carter-Vickers has been linked with a return to Tottenham Hotspur in the past. This is due to his former manager at Celtic in Ange Postecoglou now being the boss at Spurs. However, Carter-Vickers could return to England with a rival Premier League club.
SBI Soccer has revealed that, "West Ham United, Nottingham Forest, and Brentford are all interested in acquiring Carter-Vickers from Celtic."
Carter-Vickers did not make a Premier League appearance whilst at Spurs and the defender would relish the opportunity to compete in the best division in the World. He is from Southend-on-Sea which is a town local to West Ham. A move to the Hammers would therefore be fitting.
Ethan Horvath to Hull City
Ethan Horvath had a successful loan in the Championship last season with Luton Town. The goalkeeper helped the Hatters to promotion but since he returned to Nottingham Forest he has not been playing.
A move back to English soccer's second tier could be what Horvath needs. According to Mike McGrath Horvath is on Hull City's shortlist.