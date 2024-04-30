USMNT rumors: Marsch to South Korea, Weah to Villa, Cremaschi to the US
- Jesse Marsch linked with South Korea job
- Aston Villa and Everton interested in Timothy Weah
- Benjamin Cremaschi could commit to the United States
USMNT rumors: Jesse Marsch to South Korea
Jesse Marsch was recently linked with the Canada job but he could now be set to take over at another international team.
Sports Chosun has reported that Marsch is a strong candidate to become the new head coach of the South Korean national team.
If Marsch gets the job then he will succeed former USMNT boss Jurgen Klinsmann. Marsch would also be reunited with Hwang Hee-chan who he worked with at Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.
Marsch has been out of work since being sacked by Leeds United last year. He has kept himself busy by appearing on CBS Sports' Call It What You Want podcast.
Timothy Weah linked with Aston Villa and Everton
Timothy Weah has played 27 times in Serie A for Juventus this season. However, the USMNT player could be on his way out of the club soon despite only joining them from Lille last year.
Joshua Reports has revealed that, "Juventus will listen to offers in England for wideman Timothy Weah this summer. Expect long-term admirers Everton to revisit negotiations; as well as Aston Villa."
A move to Aston Villa would be particularly interesting as they are on the brink of qualifying for the Champions League. Everton may not be the best club for him right now as they have battled relegation in the Premier League over the last couple of campaigns.
Benjamin Cremaschi could commit to the United States
Benjamin Cremaschi who plays in MLS for Inter Miami has one cap for the USMNT. He is still eligible to represent Argentina but he could be set to commit to the United States.
Cremaschi told Urbana Play 104.3 FM, "I’m leaning toward the United States," after speaking to Argentina's U20 coach Javier Mascherano. The player hopes to go to the Olympics with the United States U23s.