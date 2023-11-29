USMNT rumors: Marsch's opinion, Reyna urged to leave, US to play Slovenia
USMNT rumors: Jesse Marsch on the current generation
Jesse Marsch's coaching career is on a hiatus at the moment, with the former Leeds United manager now working as a pundit for Paramount+. He is even to start a USMNT podcast alongside two other former Stars and Stripes players in Jimmy Conrad and Charlie Davies.
Marsch was linked with the USMNT head coach position before they decided to rehire Gregg Berhalter. Now Marsch is becoming an opinionated voice on the team.
Speaking on CBS Sports Golazo, Marsch said, "We've talked a lot about this golden generation, and being so talented... they don't have a signature win yet. They don't have a win against a big opponent where you can look at it and go 'That was an incredible performance.'"
Gregg Berhalter's side may not have beaten one of the World's top teams yet. However, the USMNT will come against some great sides when competing in the Copa America next year where they will have a chance to do this.
Gio Reyna urged to leave Borussia Dortmund
Gio Reyna was left on Borussia Dortmund's bench as his side defeated AC Milan 3-1 at the San Siro yesterday. The player is not getting regular game time and has been urged to leave the club.
The journalist Jaime Ojeda posted on X, "Reyna has to escape from Dortmund soon. It is inconceivable that he will remain there any longer, his case reminds me a lot of that of Pulisic at Chelsea: condemned to play little and ignored by his coaches. Reyna must go to a team where they take care of him as a footballer."
As Ojeda says, the situation is similar to that of Pulisic's at Stamford Bridge. Now Pulisic is at Milan he is flourishing and Reyna needs to find a club that is right for him also.
USMNT to play Slovenia
The first fixture for the USMNT in 2024 has been announced with the side taking on Slovenia in a friendly on Jan. 20 at Toyota Field in Texas.
The game is not during a FIFA International window so Gregg Berhalter's roster will predominantly have to be made up of players from MLS.
Berhalter told US Soccer that, "this is an opportunity for us to identify and work with the next generation of players who have the potential to make an impact on our program."