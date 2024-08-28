USMNT rumors: Turner's permanent exit, Fletcher to Forest, Trusty linked with Celtic
- Nottingham Forest wants Matt Turner to leave permanently
- Kristian Fletcher is set to join Nottingham Forest on loan
- Auston Trusty has been linked with a transfer to Celtic
USMNT rumors: Matt Turner's permanent exit
Matt Turner left Arsenal for Nottingham Forest in search of first-team soccer. However, his time at Forest has not gone to plan. He made 17 appearances in the Premier League for Forest but then lost his place to Matz Sels.
Nuno Espirito Santo's side are now looking to offload Turner. According to ESPN, "Nottingham Forest have turned down multiple loan offers for United States international goalkeeper Matt Turner, with the Premier League club preferring him to exit on a permanent transfer."
Turner was the USMNT's number-one goalkeeper under Gregg Berhalter. The Stars and Stripes are set to have a new head coach in Mauricio Pochettino and Turner needs to be playing regularly if he is to impress the new boss.
Kristian Fletcher to Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest has not been the best place for USMNT players in recent seasons. Matt Turner and Gio Reyna — who was on loan at Forest from Borussia Dortmund — both struggled for game time at the club.
However, this has not stopped United States U19 and D.C United winger Kristian Fletcher from joining Forest. Steven Goff posted on X: "Fletcher would join Forest U-21s. Sides have agreed to terms but not finalized yet. Fletcher, 19, was on loan at Swansea City U21s last fall.
"Fletcher loan would be through Forest’s 2024-25 season... Forest would have an option to buy Fletcher’s contract in January."
Auston Trusty linked with Celtic
Auston Trusty has had a good start to the season for Sheffield United. The USMNT defender scored in their 4-2 win over Wrexham in the first round of the EFL Cup. He also forced his way back into the Blades' lineup for the Championship after being on the bench for their first two league games.
It remains to be seen how much game time Trusty will get for Chris Wilder's side but a move to Scotland could be on the cards.
Football Insider has revealed that "Celtic have submitted a £5million bid for Sheffield United defender Auston Trusty... It is believed that United are reluctant to sell but the Hoops are pushing hard to try to make the move happen before Friday’s cut-off."
If Trusty is to join Celtic then he will be playing alongside fellow USMNT center-back Cameron Carter-Vickers.