USMNT rumors: McKennie to Aston Villa, Pukstas to Arsenal, Ferreira to Club America
- Weston McKennie linked with Aston Villa
- Arsenal interested in Rokas Pukstas
- Jesus Ferreira on Club America shortlist
USMNT rumors: Weston McKennie to Aston Villa
Weston McKennie was a very important player for Juventus last season where he played 38 times and made 10 assists. He also helped them win the Coppa Italia. However, due to him not being able to agree a new deal with the club he could be on his way back to the Premier League.
TuttoJuve has reported that, "Aston Villa, Everton and Newcastle are observing him carefully, Juventus is asking for a figure between 20 and 25 million."
McKennie did not have the best of spells when he was on loan at Leeds United. Therefore, English fans may be apprehensive about their clubs signing the USMNT midfielder.
Rokas Pukstas to Arsenal
Rokas Pukstas is yet to play for the USMNT but he has represented the United States at U20 level. He is currently playing his club soccer with Hadjuk Split in Croatia but a move to the Premier League could be on the cards.
According to The Daily Mail, "European clubs, particularly from Germany, have started to take note of his performances as well as scouts from Premier League trio (Aston) Villa, West Ham and Arsenal."
Jesus Ferreira to Club America
Many USMNT players have recently moved to Liga MX to ply their trade. Cade Cowell is now with Chivas Guadalajara, whilst Brandon Vazquez plays for Monterrey. Jesus Ferreira could be the next American player to make the move from MLS to Mexico.
Edgar Moreno posted on X, "Ferreira is in a short list of players that Club America is Considering for the next Campaign. (Andre) Jardine asked for competition for Diego Valdes & Henry Martin.
Ferreira can play the 10 or 9 Role & would be cover for both positions."
Ferreira currently plays for FC Dallas and he has scored twice and made two assists in nine MLS games this year.