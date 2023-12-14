USMNT rumors: Robinson to Cincinnati, de la Fuente to Haiti, Pulisic goal
- Miles Robinson linked with FC Cincinnati
- Konrad de la Fuente to play for Haiti
- Christian Pulisic scores in the Champions League
USMNT rumors: Miles Robinson to FC Cincinnati
Miles Robinson's contract with Atlanta United expires this month but despite being linked with a move to Europe, he could be joining another MLS team.
Tom Bogert has reported that, "Robinson is visiting FC Cincinnati on the first day of free agency. Robinson, 26, is out of contract with Atlanta United. On the first day of FA he visits the Supporters' Shield winners. Fans saw TQL Stadium lit up welcoming him with "Miles for Cincy" displayed."
Robinson has also been linked with PSV Eindhoven where he could be reunited with USMNT teammates Ricardo Pepi, Sergino Dest and Malik Tillman.
Konrad de la Fuente to play for Haiti
Konrad de la Fuente has not played for the USMNT since a 1-1 draw with Canada back in 2021. The winger seems to have given up hope of representing the Stars and Stripes again and is set to switch his international allegiance.
Caleb Jephte Pierre has revealed that, "the 22-year-old player already has his Haitian passport and is ready to accept a possible call-up with the Grenadiers."
De la Fuente is currently playing his club soccer for Spanish Segunda Division side Eibar on loan from Marseille.
Christian Pulisic scores in the Champions League
Christian Pulisic scored AC Milan's equalizer against Newcastle in the Champions League. Milan went on to win 2-1 which means they finished third in their group and dropped down into the Europa League.
Pulisic has now scored five goals in 18 games in all competitions for the Italian side. They face Monza in Serie A this Sunday.