USMNT rumors: No from Marsch, McKennie to Miami, Tessmann to Inter
- Jesse Marsch is not interested in the USMNT job
- Weston McKennie linked with Inter Miami
- Tanner Tessmann could still join Inter Milan
USMNT rumors: Jesse Marsch is not interested
Jesse Marsch was linked with the USMNT job before Gregg Berhalter was re-hired. Berhalter then had a disastrous Copa America campaign with the United States and was fired. Meanwhile, Marsch led Canada to the semi-finals of the competition.
It now looks like an abysmal decision by U.S. Soccer not to hire Marsch as their manager. However, there is no going back and Marsch is now not interested in coaching the USMNT.
Speaking at a press conference ahead of Canada's Copa America third-place playoff match with Uruguay, Marsch said, "I have no interest in the U.S. job. And to be fair, unless there’s a big shift in the organization, I don’t think I’ll ever have interest in that job. I’m really happy here (with Canada)."
USMNT now has two options off the board after being turned down by former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Weston McKennie linked with Inter Miami
Contract talks between Weston McKennie and Juventus have stalled and it now looks like the player is on his way out of the club. He was linked with Aston Villa which would have given McKennie another crack at the Premier League - the midfielder had a disappointing spell with Leeds United last year. However, McKennie is now being linked with a move to MLS.
FC Cincinnati has been mentioned as a possible destination for McKennie. However, Gazzetta Dello Sport has now revealed that Inter Miami are also interested in the player.
It would sure be exciting for McKennie to play for the same side as Lionel Messi but it would not be great for his career for him to leave European soccer behind.
More clubs join Inter Milan in race to sign Tanner Tessmann
Tanner Tessmann helped Venezia to promotion to Serie A last season. This form means he is now being linked with a move to one of Italy's biggest clubs, Inter Milan. However, other teams are also interested.
According to Pro Soccer Wire, "The Venezia midfielder has recently seen offers come in from Premier League side Everton as well as Dutch power Feyenoord."
A move to Inter would be the best option as they won Serie A last season and will likely be challenging again. Transferring to Everton would mean Tessmann will be competing in the best league in the World. However, Everton have fought relegation battles in recent seasons and may well be in for another difficult campaign. If he was to join Feyenoord then he would be joining a team that competes for trophies but in a division that would be a step down from Serie A.