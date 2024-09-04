USMNT rumors: Pochettino to sign, Johnny to Spurs, Pierre to Genk
- Mauricio Pochettino could sign as USMNT head coach this week
- Tottenham Hotspur can buy Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis
- Kayden Pierre is set to join KRC Genk from Sporting Kansas City
USMNT rumors: Mauricio Pochettino to sign
Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly agreed to become the next USMNT head coach. The deal is still yet to be finalized with Mikey Varas currently the interim manager of the side. However, Pochettino could sign as the USMNT head coach very soon.
Fabrizio Romano posted on X: "Pochettino, prepared to sign this week as new USMNT head coach. After verbal agreement weeks ago, all legal topics are being resolved and the contracts are almost ready. If all goes to plan, formal steps could follow this week for Poch."
The signing of Pochettino will be a massive coup for the USMNT. The organization got it wrong by re-hiring Gregg Berhalter last year but is making amends with the Argentine's appointment.
Johnny Cardoso to Tottenham Hotspur
Since joining them from Internacional earlier this year, Johnny Cardoso has performed well for Real Betis. The USMNT midfielder may soon find himself making the move to the Premier League.
The Telegraph has reported that, "Tottenham Hotspur have negotiated an option to buy United States midfielder Johnny Cardoso in next summer’s window, according to Real Betis president Angel Haro.
"Spurs sold Giovani Lo Celso to Betis last week and Haro revealed that, during the talks, the Spanish club accepted an offer on Cardoso that can be triggered with a set fee of €25 million (£21 million).
"The window for Spurs’ option is two weeks during 2025, with other clubs able to compete for him when it expires."
Johnny is currently with the USMNT as they prepare for friendlies against Canada and New Zealand. He has a real opportunity to prove himself for the Stars and Stripes in the absence of the injured Tyler Adams.
Kayden Pierre to join Genk
Mark McKenzie has recently left Genk to join Ligue 1 side Toulouse. However, the Belgian side are about to sign another American defender. The transfer window has closed in most European leagues but in Belgium, it is open until September 6.
According to Daniel Sperry, "Kayden Pierre's move to KRC Genk has been finalized... Sporting KC will receive a transfer fee in excess of $1 million + sell-on % for the 21-year-old."
The Jupiler Pro League has become a popular destination for young American players. Another club in the division, Westerlo, has Bryan Reynolds and Griffin Yow on their roster.