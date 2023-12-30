USMNT rumors: Ream new contract, Wright goal, Marsch talks Reyna
- Tim Ream signs new Fulham contract
- Haji Wright scores for Coventry City
- Jesse Marsch talks Gio Reyna
USMNT rumors: Tim Ream signs new Fulham contract
USMNT defender Tim Ream has missed Fulham's last four games with a calf injury. However, he has been awarded for his performances over the last couple of seasons with a new contract until 2025.
Speaking to Fulham's official website, Ream said, "It’s nice to get this done. To be somewhere for as long as I have, it takes a lot of hard work. To be able to say you are looking at being at a place like this for ten years is not something that happens very often these days."
USMNT rumors: Haji Wright scores for Coventry City
Haji Wright scored in Coventry City's 2-2 draw with Swansea City in the Championship on Friday night. The result leaves the Sky Blues 12th in the division.
The USMNT forward has now scored seven goals and made five assists in 25 league games for Coventry, making Wright the leading goal-scorer for the side this season.
USMNT rumors: Jesse Marsch talks Gio Reyna
Gio Reyna has played just eight times in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund this season. Many USMNT fans would like to see the player move on from the club to ensure he plays regular soccer and gets the necessary on-field development to become a potential star for the Americans.
Former USMNT player and assistant coach Jesse Marsch has named two clubs that Reyna could go to. Speaking on the Call It What You Want podcast, Marsch said, "One (option) would be staying in the Bundesliga at (Eintracht) Frankfurt... The place I'd really like to see him go is Real Sociedad. I think he'd be great in Spain."
It remains to be seen where Reyna will end up but this story is one to look out for during the January transfer window as the pressure seems to grow to find Reyna a new side.