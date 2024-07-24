USMNT rumors: Reyna to Marseille, McGuire to Qatar, Luna to Mexico
- Gio Reyna has again been linked with Marseille
- Qatari side interested in Duncan McGuire
- Diego Luna could still represent Mexico
USMNT rumors: Gio Reyna linked with Marseille again
Gio Reyna was linked with Olympique de Marseille last January before he joined Nottingham Forest on loan from Borussia Dortmund. However, the USMNT midfielder could still make the move to Marseille.
Sky Sport has reported that before Reyna joined Forest, "he also reached a verbal agreement with Olympique Marseille - perhaps the French could be interested again."
Reyna struggled for game time at Dortmund and at Forest last season. It could now be time for him to try his luck in Ligue 1.
Qatari side interested in Duncan McGuire
Duncan McGuire came agonizingly close to joining Blackburn Rovers last January. However, the deal fell through at the last minute. He has continued to perform well in MLS where he has scored seven times in 19 games this year. The forward is now with the United States Olympic team in France.
GIVEMESPORT has revealed that, "A Qatari club is pursuing Orlando City and United States Olympic forward Duncan McGuire.
"Orlando insist McGuire is not for sale and the club wants to build around him. Contract talks remain far apart between the club and McGuire. European clubs remain interested in McGuire to test Orlando’s resolve."
A move to Qatar would not be a step up from MLS for the USMNT forward. McGuire would be better off sticking around with Orlando before making the move to Europe. Altough, his contract the Lions does experie at the end of this year and he could be tempted by the riches that the Qatari side has to offer.
Diego Luna could still represent Mexico
Deigo Luna may be feeling a bit miffed that he was not included in the United States' 18 player roster for the Olympics. This could lead to him representing the other national team that he is eligible for in Mexico.
Luna has not ruled out playing for El Tri and was quoted on ESPN saying, "I've never closed down any doors. For me, it's continuing to perform and who's going to give me the best opportunity. I know there's some changes going on at the Mexican Football Federation, U.S. Soccer. too, but there are some big changes going on so we'll see what happens there."
The midfielder can still play for Mexico as his only cap for the USMNT came in a friendly match which was against Slovenia earlier this year.