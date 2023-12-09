USMNT rumors: Reyna has options, Weah to return, Berhalter is ready
USMNT rumors: Gio Reyna has options
Gio Reyna has played just seven times in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund this season. It looks like the USMNT winger needs to move on to ensure regular game time.
Ekrem Konur has reported that, "3 clubs from Bundesliga , La Liga and Italian Serie A want to sign Borussia Dortmund's 21-year-old midfielder Giovanni Reyna in January."
The names of the clubs were not mentioned but if Reyna has the opportunity to continue playing at a top European league with a different team then he should take it.
Timothy Weah to return for Juventus
Timothy Weah has missed Juventus' last five games due to a hamstring injury. However, his manager Massimiliano Allegri has given a positive update on the USMNT player.
Allegri was quoted on Gianluca Di Marzio saying, "Weah will return next week." This is a big boost for Juve who are currently top of Serie A and face Genoa next Friday.
Gregg Berhalter is ready for Copa America 2024
The draw for Copa America 2024 has been completed and the USMNT will be in Group C along with Uruguay, Panama and Bolivia.
When asked by ESPN how he will prepare for the competiton, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said, "We'll just watch the videos, we have all the footage. We'll take a look at what they have been doing and track them for the next six months and get ready for the tournament."
Uruguay will be a tough opponent for the USMNT but they will be expected to get results against Panama and Bolivia. They should qualify from the group along with the Uruguayans.