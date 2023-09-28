USMNT rumors: Reyna to Milan, Cannon joins QPR, Adams' Bournemouth debut
This week's USMNT rumors include Gio Reyna being linked with AC Milan. Reggie Cannon joins Queens Park Rangers and Tyler Adams makes his debut for AFC Bournemouth.
USMNT rumors: Gio Reyna to AC Milan
Gio Reyna has not yet featured for Borussia Dortmund this season. It might be time for the USMNT forward to move on to ensure regular playing time.
According to Fichajes, Reyna could be a target for AC Milan in January. It would certainly be excting from a USMNT perspective to have Reyna playing alongside fellow Americans Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah at the San Siro.
However, Fabrizio Romano speaking on the Men in Blazers podcast said, "I’m not sure Milan are going for that kind of player-creative player in that position in the January transfer window."
Reyna's club future is uncertain but a positive is that he has reportedly reconciled with Gregg Berhalter and is expected to be part of the USMNT squad for fixtures against Germany and Ghana in October.
USMNT news: Reggie Cannon joins Queens Park Rangers
Reggue Cannon has finally got a new club after leaving the Portugese side Boavista in the summer. The USMNT defender joins the EFL Championship side Queens Park Rangers.
Speaking to QPR's official website, Cannon said "“I have always wanted to play in England, this is an incredible opportunity to show what I can do. QPR is a very historic club and I can’t wait to start my career here."
QPR are currently 19th in the Championship, so Cannon is joining a side that is struggling in the division. They face Haji Wright's Coventry City in the league this weekend.
USMNT news: Tyler Adams makes AFC Bournemouth debut
Tyler Adams played his first game for AFC Bournemouth last night in their 2-0 win over Stoke City in the EFL Cup. Their reward for the victory is a home tie against Liverpool in the next round.
Adams' performance will put him in contention to start against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.